Potato 65: You Have to Try This Delicious Potato Snack (Recipe Inside)

From fries to parathas, to potato salad; potato is a very versatile vegetable and is used to make various dishes that we love. But, we are sure you haven't tried this delicious potato recipe! This is a vegetarian version of the chicken 65 recipe, which is perfect for all, especially for those craving some Indian-Chinese. This recipe is packed with delicious and powerful flavours, and is easy to make as well. This can be your go-to recipe for a perfect evening starter! Make this potato dish for a quick evening snack or as an appetiser for your guests. We are sure everyone is going to love this delicious recipe!





Try this mouthwatering Potato 65 recipe:

Ingredients:

1. 3 medium big potatoes





2. 3 tsp corn starch/flour





3. Salt as per taste





4. 1/2 tsp garam masala





5. 1 tsp degi mirch powder





6. 1 tsp coriander powder





7. 5-7 curry leaves





8. 2-3 chopped garlic cloves





9. 1 bowl curd





10. 2-3 dried red chillies





11. 1/2 cup water





12. Vegetable oil





13. 1 tsp soy sauce





14. 1 tsp tomato ketchup





15. Coriander to garnish

How To Prepare:

1. Wash and peel the potatoes and cut them in 1 inch cubes.





2. Fill a kadhai with water and add some salt to it; once it comes to a boil, add the potato cubes and let it boil until cooked.





3. Once these potatoes are cooked, separate them from the water and transfer them in a bowl. In this bowl, add corn flour, some salt and a pinch of garam masala.





4. In a pan, add some vegetable oil and let it heat. To this, add the corn starch covered potatoes and let them fry until the coating is cooked and crispy.





5. In another pan, add 2-3 tsp of vegetable oil. To this, add the curry leaves, dried red chillies, garlic and cook until the garlic is golden. Now add garam masala, degi mirch, some salt, coriander powder, ketchup and soy sauce; mix well together.





6. After a minute, add the curd and mix thoroughly. Lastly add some water and let it cook for 30 seconds or so.





7. To this mix, add the fried potatoes. And mix everything well together.





8. Garnish with some fresh coriander leaves.





And your delicious potato 65 recipe is ready!





Pro Tip: To make this recipe even more delicious, add some roughly cut capsicums and onions to the tadka. This will make this recipe even more delicious and filling! Happy Snacking!







