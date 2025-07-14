Italians undoubtedly know pasta too well - it is, after all, where the globally popular dish was born. Pasta is a versatile meal that changes with every single ingredient you choose to add, or skip. However, even the Italians might struggle to digest how Polish enjoy their pasta with strawberries. Yes, pasta with strawberries is part of classic Polish cuisine. This unusual dish is currently going viral on social media, thanks to Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, who shared her love for strawberry pasta after winning her third-round match against Danielle Collins. The Wimbledon champion revealed that her favourite dish is pasta with strawberries.





"I have my favourite dish. I ate it often as a child. It's pasta with strawberries. You should try it. Pasta, strawberries and a bit of yoghurt, it's just delicious," Swiatek said, with her expression making it clear that not many people would relate.







This unique style of eating pasta has sparked a wave of comments from food lovers on social media. The most notable reaction came from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who shared a photo of himself watching the tennis star's interview while enjoying a plate of strawberry pasta.











Here are some more interesting social media reactions to this sweet twist on pasta:





A surprised Instagram user wrote, "Pasta with what?" Another viewer commented, "Classic Polish summer dish! Try it."





A fan said, "So relatable for many Polish fans. Thank you, Iga - not only for a great match, but also for the brave promotion of a true summer classic from Polish cuisine." Another added, "I felt so patriotic when she said that."





"Pasta with strawberries - the only dish where your Italian friend cries, and your Polish grandma beams with pride," an Instagram user summed it up perfectly.





This dish is nostalgic comfort food in Poland, especially in summer when strawberries are fresh and sweet. Curious to try this dish? Here is the recipe.

How To Make Polish Strawberry Pasta With Yoghurt

Ingredients You Need

150-200g pasta (traditionally small pasta like twarozkowy makaron, but penne, fusilli, or even spaghetti works)

250g fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped

200g plain or vanilla yoghurt (or use thick Greek yoghurt for creaminess)

1-2 tbsp sugar (adjust based on strawberry sweetness)

Pinch of salt

Steps To Make Strawberry Pasta

Bring a pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta and cook as per packet instructions until soft. While the pasta is cooking, wash, hull, and chop the strawberries into small pieces. Place the chopped strawberries in a bowl and sprinkle with sugar. Lightly mash them with a fork to release their juices. Drain the cooked pasta and let it cool slightly for 2-3 minutes so it is warm but not piping hot. In a large mixing bowl, combine the pasta with yoghurt. Mix gently. Add the mashed strawberries with their juices and stir to combine evenly. Taste and adjust sweetness by adding more sugar or honey if needed. Serve warm or at room temperature. Enjoy!