In a moment of pride for all foodies, the Uttar Pradesh government has officially crowned the samosa as Prayagraj's signature dish. The recognition comes under the ambitious One District-One Cuisine (ODOC) initiative, launched in January 2026. Inspired by the broader One District-One Product model, this programme aims to give each of the state's 75 districts a unique culinary identity.

Why Was Samosa Chosen To Represent Prayagraj?

The decision wasn't random or nostalgic; it was deeply researched. According to Hindustan Times, the officials shared that the selection involved extensive consultations with culinary experts, historians, food vendors, and local stakeholders. Surveys were conducted, data was gathered, and opinions were weighed carefully.





Deputy Commissioner of Industries Sharad Tandon confirmed that multiple expert committees and food industry participants were part of the process. After this wide-ranging assessment, it became clear that the samosa truly symbolises Prayagraj's everyday food culture.

Interestingly, the recognition isn't for a particular variation. Whether it's the classic aloo-filled samosa or a sweet rendition, this new title declares that the samosa, in all its forms, represents the city.





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Here's what makes the story even more fascinating: the samosa isn't originally Indian. Its roots trace back to 10th-century Persia. Between the 13th and 14th centuries, traders and Sufi scholars brought it to India, and then it transformed completely. It adapted flavours to local tastes, embracing vegetarian fillings. Today, it's impossible to imagine Indian street food without it.

What This Means For The City

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The ODOC initiative is expected to support more than 1,000 families linked to the samosa trade in the district. According to Hindustan Times, it includes around 600 manufacturing units, 200 street vendors, 200 restaurants, and several self-help groups. Authorities also have plans to turn samosa-making into a structured micro-industry. They have reportedly identified 30 major samosa-producing establishments to scale operations.





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Beyond Samosa. Prayagraj Street Food Offers A Lot

While the samosa now holds official status, the streets of Prayagraj tell a much more flavourful story.

You can start your day with hot, flaky kachoris paired with spicy aloo ki sabzi. Ask any local, and they would call this meal a ritual for a brilliant start to the day.

The chaat scenes here are elaborate. From aloo tikki to dahi puri, every bite of the chaat is a burst of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours.

Forget ice creams, when the heat kicks in, dense, creamy kulfi and chilled falooda become the city's go-to sweet treat.

But no dessert rules the heart of the locals like bright orange imartis and jalebis. Some even prefer pairing it with their breakfast because, why not?

And then comes the thick, malai-loaded lassi served in earthen pots. It is both refreshing and filling, perfect after a long day exploring the city.

Now, not just the renowned Kumbh Mela, this humble fried snack will also represent Prayagraj.