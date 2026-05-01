Viral food trends have taken over our social media feeds in the past few years. Internet users have seen everything from bizarre chocolate momos to Maggi milkshakes. The latest experiment making waves online has left many scratching their heads in confusion. A video showcasing “phoolon ke pakode” has sparked a mix of shock and amusement across the internet. Chef Asad Monga shared the unique recipe on his Instagram handle.





He starts by washing and sorting flowers like bougainvillaea, marigolds, begonia, nasturtium, pansies and dog flowers. Asad then mixes cornflour, salt, jeera powder, chilli powder, coriander powder and gram flour with some water to make a batter. For the sauce, he squeezes out a black garlic clove and squishes it with salt using a knife. The chef also adds some dry tomatoes, chopped coriander and some mayonnaise to the sauce.





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The final step is to dip the flowers in the batter and drop them into hot oil. Once all the pakodas have been fried, you can top them with some chaat masala. He uses a seaweed sheet to make a fritter flower bouquet, which looks too pretty to eat.





Watch the video here:

The video went viral online in no time. While some admired the chef's creativity, others questioned the logic behind turning decorative blooms into deep-fried snacks.





One user said, "Everything is not edible, I guess but good try. The best part was the dog flower."





Another added, "I don't understand whether the pakoras or the flowers were tortured."





Someone else commented, "What was this compulsion? Don't need this much creativity, please."





An individual shared a disclaimer, "Some plants and flowers can be extremely poisonous; therefore, always Google which ones are safe to eat."





"STUNNING!!!!!! plus it's all edible. GENIUS," read a comment.





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A viewer said, "I used to make cauliflower pacoras but this is definitely amazing."





What do you think about the flower fritter recipe? Let us know in the comments.