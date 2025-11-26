Paratha is one of India's most loved flatbreads, often enjoyed for breakfast but equally popular for lunch or dinner. You'll find countless varieties at roadside dhabas and restaurants, and the beauty of a paratha lies in its versatility. From plain parathas to those stuffed with your favourite vegetables, there's always room for creativity.





Some recipes, though, stand out because they add a regional twist that elevates the flavour. The Rajasthani Spicy Besan and Onion Paratha is one such gem - bold, aromatic, and absolutely irresistible.





What Makes This Paratha Special?

Rajasthani cuisine is celebrated for its fiery flavours, and this paratha is no exception. If you love a good kick of spice, you're in for a treat. Unlike the usual stuffed parathas, this one features a unique filling of gram flour (besan) and onions, spiced with red chilli, cumin, mango powder, coriander powder, and a punch of garlic and green chilli.





Prefer milder flavours? Simply tone down the spices to suit your taste.

Ingredients You'll Need

1 cup whole wheat flour





1/2 cup besan (gram flour)





1/2 teaspoon salt





1/4 teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)





1/2 teaspoon cumin powder





1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder





1 tablespoon finely chopped coriander





4 onions, finely chopped





1 teaspoon grated ginger





1 tablespoon green chilli and garlic, minced





1 tablespoon oil





Water, as needed





For Cooking:





Ghee or oil for roasting the parathas











Step-by-Step Method

1. Prepare the Spiced Flour Mix

In a mixing bowl, combine wheat flour, salt, carom seeds, cumin powder, red chilli powder, and turmeric. Mix well so the spices are evenly distributed.

2. Knead the Dough

Add oil to the flour, then gradually add water and knead into a soft dough. Rest for 10-15 minutes. Remember, onions release moisture, so add water slowly to avoid a sticky dough.

3. Make the Stuffing

Heat a little oil in a pan. Optional: add mustard seeds and curry leaves for extra flavour. Fry cumin seeds, then add chopped onions and sauté for two minutes. Stir in the garlic-chilli paste, spices, and salt. Add dried fenugreek leaves and fresh coriander. Finally, mix in the gram flour and cook until the mixture turns dry - this prevents the paratha from tearing.

4. Shape the Parathas

Divide the dough into equal portions and roll each one out. Place the filling in the centre, cover with another rolled disc, and gently roll again. If the filling spills, press it down lightly with your hand.

5. Roast on the Tawa

Heat a tawa (griddle) on medium flame. Place a paratha on it and cook until bubbles appear. Flip, brush with ghee or oil, and cook until golden brown spots form on both sides. Repeat for the remaining parathas.

Perfect Pairings

Curd and Pickle: Chilled yoghurt with a spoonful of tangy pickle complements the earthy besan beautifully.





Masala Chai: A steaming cup of chai makes this a comforting breakfast.





Mint or Coriander Chutney: Adds freshness and balances the richness.





Light Curry: Pair with potato curry, chole, or a simple tomato-onion sabzi for a hearty meal.





White Butter: A dollop of homemade butter on a hot paratha is pure bliss.





Try this flavour-packed paratha this winter and savour the warmth of Rajasthan in every bite!