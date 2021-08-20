Raksha Bandhan 2021 is just around the corner, and it's the safe to say that the excitement is in the air. This pure and wholesome festival marks the pure bond between siblings with a promise to protect each other. As this festival is all about love for your sibling, what's a better way to show love than making some delicious food for them? While there are many options to cook from, we all know that starting the day with some delectable meethai is the best way to do it! So, if you are also searching for an easy and yummy dessert to make at home, then a chocolate peda will be amazing.





In this fusion of delicious chocolate and the Indian peda, trust us, this recipe will impress your entire family and make them want to gorge on more pieces of it. This easy and delicious recipe by food vlogger, 'Cook With Parul', is perfect for making on Raksha Bandhan. So without waiting any further, let us check out the recipe for chocolate peda.

How To Make Chocolate Peda | Chocolate Peda Recipe

First, take a pan and add milk and sugar to it, mix till the sugar dissolves. Now, add desiccated coconut and milk powder. Combine all the ingredients till a coarse consistency is formed.

Then let it cool till room temperature. Once it cools, then form small peda balls out of it. Now out these balls in the refrigerator for 2 hours.





Next, in a pan, add chocolate and melt it. Then dip your peda's in the chocolate and freeze again.





