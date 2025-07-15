Some of the most popular Indian snacks, like samosas and jalebis, have come under the scanner for their reported health impacts. In a new move, the health ministry has urged all government institutions to display sugar, oil and fat boards in their cafeterias and public areas like corridors. These calorie count posters will provide clear information about sugar, oil and fat content and health risks associated with frequent consumption of popular snacks, including samosa, jalebi, pakora, vada pav, burger, pizza, and French fries. These warnings aim to promote moderate consumption and encourage people to make more mindful food choices.





However, the initiative has left health experts divided, with some praising the move to fight rising obesity and lifestyle diseases in India. In contrast, others argued that we need to target packaged and processed foods more than popular Indian snacks.





Amar Amale, president of the Cardiological Society of India's Nagpur chapter, said, "It's the beginning of food labelling becoming as serious as cigarette warnings. Sugar and trans fats are the new tobacco. People deserve to know what they're eating," quoted the Times of India.





Reacting to the sudden focus on samosa-jalebi's health impact, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to her Instagram handle and shared her point of view. She wrote, "Tobacco is an independent risk factor. It harms irrespective of the environment and lifestyle. There is ample proof of that. Samosa and jalebi ne aap ka kya bigada hai?"





Sharing her suggestion on where to focus first, she continued, "If we are serious about health warnings - colas, chips, cookies, etc, must get them first. Regulate and tax big food." In the caption, she added, "Ultra-processed food products are the real problem. And there is ample proof of that, too."







Many social media users and samosa-jalebi fans shared their agreement in the comments section:





A foodie said, "It is raining...going to make chai and pyaaz pakora guilt-free." One opined, "I was waiting for your comment on this. I am from Indore. Samosa Jalebi is our staple food."





A user expressed, "Can't agree more! Our Indian snacks are indulgences that our DNA knows. The dead packaged food and whatnot are the real culprits and need strong labels of warnings."





Another added, "Yeah...I was zapped when I saw the news about samosas/jalebis! Isn't it time someone gave a reality check about all the processed foods, like you mentioned?"





