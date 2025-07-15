Online food delivery platform Zomato is celebrating the spirit of 'hustle' and 'determination' by bringing together four iconic figures from different fields - Shah Rukh Khan from cinema, AR Rahman from music, Jasprit Bumrah from cricket and Mary Kom from boxing. While the video does not directly focus on food delivery, Zomato uses the journeys of these stars to send out a motivational message to everyone striving to move forward.





Resonating with the message, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal writes, "This isn't an ad. It's a belief in effort over everything else. Every day, millions of Indians tap 'Place Order' on @zomato in between their routines, responsibilities and dreams. Some are building startups. Some are raising kids. Some are taking a break. Different stories, one thing in common: Consistent effort."





He adds, "We're not here to celebrate the stars, but the fire that built them. The fire each one of us carries inside, while food is just the fuel. To everyone chasing something they care deeply about and showing up for it - we're glad to be a small part of your journey."







The video attempts to decode the "secret ingredient" behind the success of the four stars. Rather than focusing on talent alone, the narrative highlights the role of consistent effort. It features moments from interviews, matches, and key performances from each of their careers.





"The truth is, they are just like you and me. There is no secret recipe. They just want it more. The secret ingredient is hustle," the video concludes.





The advertisement is Zomato's creative way to go beyond brand promotion and appreciate all its users, those who continue to push through their everyday challenges while using the app.