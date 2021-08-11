Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan 2021 is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated all over the world. This day is meant to mark and celebrate the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Every year, sisters pay a visit to their brothers and tie a beautiful decorative thread on their wrists as a symbol of their everlasting relationship. While the brothers promise to protect their sisters, the latter pray for their long life and well-being. Exchanging gifts, sweets and indulging in delicious food is also an integral part of Rakhi celebrations.

Rakhi 2021 Date And Time | When Is Raksha Bandhan?

Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan falls on 22nd August this year. This is the night of full moon or Purnima in the month of Sawan as per the Hindu calendar. Rakhi celebrations generally go on throughout the day, however, the auspicious time to tie Rakhi is during the Aparahna Muhurat mentioned below:

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 06:15 AM to 05:31 PM

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 01:42 PM to 04:18 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:00 PM on Aug 21, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:31 PM on Aug 22, 2021

A decorative thread is tied around the wrist of brothers on Raksha Bandhan.

Significance Of Raksha Bandhan | Why Is Rakhi Celebrated?

Raksha Bandhan in Hindi translates to a bond of protection. Thus, the festival is centered around the thread that sisters tie on their brothers' wrists seeking their protection from adversities. The celebration of Rakhi dates back to several centuries, as there are several legends behind this festival. One popular story as per Hindu mythology is that Draupadi, the wife of the Pandavas, had tied the corner of her sari on Lord Krishna finger to keep it from bleeding. In return, he promised to protect her at all costs, as if she was his own sister.

How To Celebrate Rakhi With Food | Dishes To Prepare For Raksha Bandhan

Just like any other festival, Raksha Bandhan too is incomplete without delicious food. After completing the Rakhi rituals, all members of the family sit down for the customary Rakhi feast. There are a number of options for dishes which you can make at home, including Dum Paneer, Chana Masala, Dal Makhani, and more. Click here for a complete Rakhi menu.





Sweets too are an important part of Rakhi celebrations. Right after the sister ties the Rakhi on her brothers' wrist, she offers a sweet to complete the ceremony. There are a number of sweets which can be cooked on Rakhi such as Gulab Jamun, Kaju Barfi, Besan Laddoo and more. Even the Rajasthani sweet Ghevar is frequently served at Rakhi feasts, as it is made specifically during the monsoon season.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021!