Model-turned-actor Rakulpreet Singh is quite the healthy foodie herself and her Instagram profile is a thriving documentation of that. The actor doesn't fail to share with us glimpses of her well-tailored nutritious diet and even urges her fans to try some of the healthy recipes on her profile. Rakulpreet has found herself a friend in her nutritionist and the actor is often seen tagging Mummun Ganeriwal, an award-winning nutritionist, in her posts about eating healthy and right. Both the actor and the nutritionists seem to believe that eating right is about having a diet inclusive of a variety of foods, not eliminating them.





(Alos read : Rakulpreet Singh's Breakfast Waffles Are A Dieter's Dream Come True!)





Recently, the actor was all smiles eating her colorful millet bowl, which looked vibrant and delicious. She posted a picture and wrote - "Munching on my millet bowl filled with veggies. Thanks to Mummun Ganeriwal I recently made a switch to eating millets and I must say my body feels awesome". Look at the picture here:

Rakulpreet enjoys a veggie-filled millet bowl

This is not the first time the actor has acknowledged her nutritionist's part in making her life much healthy and energetic. Rakulpreet had recently posted another picture where she was seen gushing over a delicious south Indian breakfast of millet dosa and sambar suggested to her by the nutritionist herself. Look at the post here:







(Also read : Rakulpreet's Dinner Spread Was Loaded With All Things Healthy And Tasty - See Pic)





The 'Sardar Ka Grandson' actor is a yoga enthusiast and has recently turned vegan. Her fit body and glowing skin is all the proof you need to believe that if you eat well, you look and feel great too.