Coffee is a beverage that countless people across the world swear by. The drink serves as an instant pick-me-up and energizes from within, which is why it is the preferred morning beverage for many working professionals. Caffeine addicts will pick up their favourite drink from practically anywhere, be it a casual trip to the mall or while waiting for a flight at the airport. So, when actor-director Farhan Akhtar was at the airport and decided to treat himself to a hot Latte, his special brew came with a sweet personal touch. Take a look:

"Foam Form! #coffeetime at the airport .. thanks for the sweet gesture team," he wrote in the caption. In the photograph he shared, we could see the comforting Latte brew with lots of froth on top. A picture of Farhan Akhtar was printed on top with ground coffee powder. Also known as 'Latte Art', this process is done using a special machine with which you can print practically any image on top of the coffee froth. The result is a special customised coffee, perfect for the 'gram!





Farhan Akhtar is not the only celebrity in the recent past who has enjoyed a special customised coffee with an image printed on top. Recently, actress Rakulpreet Singh was served two special coffees with the logos of luxury fashion brands printed on top. While one coffee featured the 'Dior' logo, another one had the official logo of 'Coco Chanel'. Take a look at the photos that Rakulpreet shared:







Explaining her love for coffee, Rakulpreet shared that the beverage is actually good for health too. "Double relishing my coconut cappuccino in London cause Munmun Ganeriwal said coffee is anti-inflammatory and fat-burning!! Not the instant one guys, but the ones brewed from ground coffee beans," she had shared in an earlier post.





We definitely would love to see more celebrities trying out this interesting and unique concept of Latte Art! On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen as the lead actor in 'Toofan' directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He will be taking on the role of a director for 'Jee Le Zaraa', a film based on a road trip between a girl gang of three. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have been roped in for the lead roles for the film, which will go on floors in 2022.