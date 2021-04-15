The Holy month of Ramadan began on April 13. Much like last year, the celebrations are expected to be minimal due to the coronavirus pandemic. Don't get disheartened. Relishing the Ramadan treats while working from home can be soothing. And the best way to make the most of the month is by preparing special delicacies. As summer is at the peak, one can never get enough refreshing drinks while staying indoors. You can try some fun and easy to make beverages. Take a look at 7 such soothing coolers you can have for suhoor or Iftaar which will also benefit your health.



Rose Mastani



The name itself is enough to tempt one's taste buds. The thick and creamy milkshake prepared with rose essence is best for the season. It can be also consumed with vanilla or rose-flavoured ice cream.



Phalse Ka Sharbat



It is made with tart berry. Also known as phalsa, the drink has cooling properties. This particular beverage could be an apt choice as the fruit is available only around this month. Here's a recipe for all of you.



Lemon Mint Juice



This one is extremely simple. As the name suggests, all you need is lemon, sugar and mint. Squeeze the lemon, add sugar and mint leaves, and stir it properly. Lemon can add the much needed freshness to your diet

Date Shake



Dates and Ramadan go hand-in-hand. So, why not prepare a smoothie out of it? This special recipe only needs a handful of dates, cream, milk and honey. Blend it and store it in the refrigerator.



Kesar Badam Lassi



One can never say no to this drink. It's made with enriching ingredients like almonds, saffron, raisins, curd, milk and sugar. You can opt for this flavour if bored with regular plain lassi.

Lassi is a desi cooler





Mango Shake

It is the season of mangoes so this simple yet lip-smacking shake has to be on the menu. Put diced mangoes, milk and sugar in a mixer jar and blend it. Voila!



Watermelon Mojito



This thirst-quenching drink is prepared with watermelon puree or syrup. It is added to chilled water along with sugar and mint leaves.



These were some of the amazing beverage options for Ramadan. Tell us which one you would like to try first.



