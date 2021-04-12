The celebrations for Ramadan 2021 have begun in India and across the world. The holy month is of immense importance to the Islamic community, as they observe fasts from sunrise to sunset. In India, Ramadan is beginning from 12th April and will culminate with Eid-al-Fitr on 12th May, 2021. The month-long period of fasting means that Muslims can consume food at 'Sehri' before sunrise and 'Iftaar' before sunset. The flavour and aroma of rose is of special significance during the period Ramadan. Rose-flavoured recipes are commonly made and consumed in this period.

Here Are 7 Rose-Flavoured Recipes To Try During Ramadan 2021:

1. Gulab Aur Aloo Ka Halwa

No festival is complete without sweets, which is why this Halwa recipe is a must-try! Fragrant rose petals are paired with fulfilling potato to make this delicious Aloo Gulab ka Halwa.

2. Rose Mastani

If you love Mango Mastani, wait till you try this Rose Mastani recipe! The thick and creamy milkshake is all you need to refresh your senses for Ramadan 2021.

Ramadan 2021: Make Rose Mastani for your evening feast.

3. Gulabi Phirni

Phirni is a pudding made with rice paste, and this Gulabi Phirni puts a fragrant and delicious twist to the classic Phirni recipe. Try this wonderful recipe for 'Iftaar'.

4. Rose Petal Sorbet

The flavour of rose is so inherently refreshing, and even more so with this rose petal sorbet recipe! It's light and delightful, and the perfect companion for the summer heat.

Ramadan 2021: Make this refreshing sorbet with rose petals.

5. Almond Rose Kheer

The classic Kheer gets a rosy twist with this amazing Almond Rose kheer. The quick and easy recipe will surely bring a stellar, sweet end to your fasting days during Ramadan.

6. Rose Petal Rice

Give your usual rice recipes a flavourful twist with this rose petal rice. This wonderful recipe appeals to multiple senses at once.

Ramadan 2021: Try this fragrant and delicious rose rice recipe.

7. Gulab Ki Chikki

Almond and Rose is truly a match made in heaven, and this wonderful Chikki recipe is proof. Try and make this crunchy, nutty preparation at home for your Ramadan celebrations.

Here's wishing you a very happy Ramadan 2021!