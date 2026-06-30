India's regional cuisines are filled with traditional recipes that have been passed down through generations, yet many remain unknown beyond their local communities. One such hidden gem is Khandeshi Landge, a wholesome dish from the Khandesh region of Maharashtra. Made with simple ingredients and traditional cooking methods, this recipe reflects the rich culinary heritage of rural households. Its earthy flavours, satisfying texture, and comforting taste make it a great choice for anyone looking to explore authentic regional food. As more people embrace homemade and nutritious meals, this forgotten delicacy deserves a place on modern dining tables once again.

Where Does Khandeshi Landge Come From?

Khandeshi Landge is a traditional dish from the Khandesh region of north-western Maharashtra. Known for its simple yet flavourful food culture, the region is home to several unique recipes that make use of locally available ingredients. Landge has long been prepared in village kitchens and enjoyed as a hearty family meal. Its rustic character and authentic taste continue to reflect the traditions and culinary identity of Khandesh.





Also Read: This Maharashtrian Batata Bhaat Recipe Is The Ultimate Comfort Dish

What Makes This Recipe Special?

1. Authentic Khandeshi Flavours





The dish captures the essence of traditional Khandeshi cuisine with its flavourful lentil stuffing and aromatic spices.





2. Made with Everyday Ingredients





Most of the ingredients are easily available in Indian kitchens, making the recipe simple to recreate at home.





3. Nutritious and Filling





The combination of wheat flour and mixed lentils makes this dish wholesome, protein-rich, and satisfying.





4. A Recipe Rooted in Tradition





Prepared using age-old techniques, Khandeshi Landge represents a culinary tradition that has been preserved for generations.





5. A Forgotten Regional Treasure





Unlike many popular Maharashtrian dishes, Landge remains relatively unknown, making it a special recipe worth rediscovering.

How To Make Khandeshi Landge

Ingredients





For the Dough

1 cup wheat flour

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons oil

Salt to taste

For the Lentil Stuffing

1/2 cup each chana dal, moong dal, and toor dal (soaked for 4-5 hours)

4-5 green chillies

1-inch ginger piece

8-9 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 tablespoons fennel seeds

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

For the Tempering





2 tablespoons oil





1 teaspoon mustard seeds





1 teaspoon cumin seeds





1 tablespoon sesame seeds





A pinch of asafoetida (hing)





A few curry leaves





Method





Step 1: Prepare the Stuffing





Drain the soaked dals and grind them with green chillies, ginger, garlic, and cumin seeds into a coarse mixture without adding water. Transfer it to a bowl and mix in fennel seeds, turmeric powder, coriander leaves, lemon juice, and salt.





Step 2: Prepare the Dough





In a separate bowl, combine wheat flour, turmeric powder, salt, and oil. Add water gradually and knead into a firm dough. Cover and let it rest for 10 minutes.





Step 3: Roll and Fill





Take a portion of dough and roll it into a thin circular roti. Spread about 2 tablespoons of the lentil mixture evenly over the surface.





Step 4: Shape and Steam





Roll the roti tightly into a cylinder. Place the rolls on a greased steamer plate and steam for 15-20 minutes or until fully cooked.





Step 5: Slice the Rolls





Allow the steamed rolls to cool slightly. Cut them into small bite-sized pieces.





Step 6: Prepare the Tempering





Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, sesame seeds, hing, and curry leaves. Once aromatic, add the sliced Landge pieces and toss gently on a low flame for 2-3 minutes.





Step 7: Serve and Enjoy





Serve hot as a snack or light meal. It pairs well with green chutney, curd, or a cup of hot tea.





Khandeshi Landge is a timeless regional recipe that celebrates simplicity, tradition, and authentic flavours. Bringing this forgotten classic back to everyday kitchens is a wonderful way to preserve India's rich culinary heritage while enjoying a wholesome homemade dish.