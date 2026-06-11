Indian cuisine is full of simple yet comforting recipes that turn everyday ingredients into something special. One such traditional dish from Maharashtra is Phodiniche Batate Bhaat, a flavourful rice and potato dish loved for its homely taste and easy preparation. Made with cooked rice, potatoes, aromatic spices, and a simple tempering, this dish is often prepared as a quick meal using leftover rice. It is light on the stomach, packed with comforting flavours, and perfect for busy weekdays or relaxed weekend lunches. The beauty of Phodiniche Batate Bhaat lies in its simplicity-there are no complicated steps or hard-to-find ingredients. Every bite reflects the warmth of home cooking, making it a favourite among families who enjoy traditional Maharashtrian comfort food.





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What is Phodiniche Batate Bhaat

Phodiniche Batate Bhaat is a classic Maharashtrian rice dish where "phodni" means tempering and "batate" means potatoes. The recipe combines soft potato cubes with cooked rice tossed in a fragrant tempering of mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves, green chillies, and turmeric. Peanuts are often added for a crunchy texture, while fresh coriander and lemon juice add freshness to the dish. It is commonly served as a light lunch, breakfast, or even a tiffin meal because it is filling, tasty, and quick to prepare. The recipe reflects the essence of Maharashtrian home cooking-simple ingredients coming together to create rich and satisfying flavours.

How To Make Maharashtrian Phodiniche Batate Bhaat

Ingredients

2 cups cooked rice (preferably cooled)

2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

8-10 curry leaves

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons roasted peanuts

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

A pinch of sugar (optional)

Method





Step 1: Heat oil or ghee in a deep pan. Add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Add cumin seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies, and let the tempering release its aroma.





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Step 2: Add diced potatoes and sauté for a few minutes. Sprinkle turmeric and salt, then cook on medium heat until the potatoes turn soft and lightly golden.





Step 3: Add roasted peanuts and mix well. If you like a mild sweetness, add a small pinch of sugar at this stage.





Step 4: Add cooked rice to the pan. Gently mix so the rice is evenly coated with the tempering without breaking the grains.





Step 5: Cook for another 2-3 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally. Add lemon juice and mix lightly.





Step 6: Switch off the heat and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot on its own or with yoghurt, pickle, or a simple salad for a complete meal.





Maharashtrian Phodiniche Batate Bhaat shows that the most comforting dishes often come from everyday ingredients. Easy to prepare, full of traditional flavours, and perfect for using leftover rice, this recipe is a timeless addition to any home kitchen.