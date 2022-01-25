Republic Day 2022 is right around the corner and the country is gearing up for the celebration in full swing. Streets, malls and different institutions have been painted in the tricolour shade with flags and balloons put up for decoration. The patriots in all of us swell with pride as we see the flag swaying high and proud, reminding us of the importance of the day. Much like many other celebrations of the country, Republic Day is enjoyed with high spirits and good food too. Many like to create tricolour treats to mark the day and showcase their love for the country through food. A Nagpur eatery tried doing the same but ended up enraging some viewers while receiving praises from some others.





Food blogger Kartik Ramchandani runs an Instagram page by the name 'nagpurchakartik' and has recently uploaded a video that has riled up the internet. A street vendor can be seen creating the biggest tricoloured idli at 2.1 kgs and 1 meter diameter. But instead of praises, the video has been receiving negative comments and disapproval from many viewers. Take a look at the video here:











Some celebrated the idea and praised the creation by leaving comments like "Delicious", "Wow amazing" and "Keep going".





However, many viewers of the video seem to be upset that the tricoloured idli features the colours of the flag and shouldn't be cut or eaten. One of the top comments left on the video read, "Guys we should stop sharing this it's our National Flag not anyone's eating item. We should not promote this type of nonsense." Another viewer wrote, "No offense but I think it's better to avoid Flag pattern because we are cutting it."





Many even suggested removing the video; one comment read, "Bro big fond of your videos. But this video was not appropriate we should promote this type of things. Rest it's your call but from my side it's a suggestion. Waiting for next video". "This is disrespecting our tricolour. One cannot serve it in form of a dish. Pls remove this from your page.. the person who made this dish can face serious action by authorities.. a humble request not to promote "this" at least," was another comment left on the video.





What are your views on the video? Is tricolour food bad and not to be eaten to celebrate the Republic Day? Let us know in the comments below