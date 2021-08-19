When it comes to Indian food, no meal is complete without bread. Our habit of having delicious curries, gravies or sabzis with a bread is so much that now we have a whole variety to choose from it. Whether it is the simple roti, a tandoori naan, messi roti, baida roti or even a stuffed roti one has endless options to devour from. While you must have had all these kinds of accompaniments before, today we bring the recipe of roat, which a type of bread from Uttrakhand. This sweet flatbread which has a subtle flavour of fennel seeds, jaggery, and cardamom, is so versatile that you can have it with a sabzi, dal or dip it in your tea; it will absolutely taste delicious!





This roti is made and served in large numbers on special occasions and is super easy to make! The fluffy and light texture of roat is best served a rich gravy or sabzi that gives you a mouth full of taste. So, without waiting further, let us see how to make this recipe!

How To Make Roat | Roat Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups of wheat flour

1/2 cup of milk





A pinch of cardamon powder





1 tsp fennel seeds





1 cup jaggery





4 tbsp ghee





First, take a bowl and add wheat flour, ghee, cinnamon, and fennel and mix. Then in a separate pan, mix jaggery with some water. Once the jaggery dissolves, strain the sweet water to get rid of the impurities.





Now mix some cold water and jaggery water with the prepared dry ingredients and form a dough. Let it rest for 20 minutes. Then roll out some portions of dough and cook the roti on a hot Tawa. Once it turns golden brown from both sides, take it out and enjoy!





Make this yummy recipe and let us know how you liked it.