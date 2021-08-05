An Indian meal is loaded with tons of food items. Whether it is dal, sabzi, rice, salad, or curd, none of these items are complete without a roti. While we make new things every day, roti is one such food item that is a staple in Indian meals. And as we cook rotis every day, some of them might get leftover in the dabbas which we throw away the next day. But what if we told you that you could use your leftover rotis to make some interesting western dishes!? Sounds interesting, right!? These yummy recipes will amp up your dinner table and also give you an interesting new taste! So, if you also want to make use of some leftover rotis, make these delicious recipes!





Here Are 7 Recipes Out Of Leftover Rotis

1. Roti Tacos





Tacos are always a good option to have as it is loaded with vegetables, sauces and cheese! All you need to do is toss your favourite vegetables with masala and prepare a taco out of the roti. This dish can be easily made, and your kids will love to have it. For the full recipe, click here.

2. Roti Chowmein

Who doesn't love some yummy Indo-Chinese recipes? They are easy to make and delicious to have, plus making chowmein out of rotis is a great alternative for making noodles. To make this dish, cut rotis in long noodles and toss them with the desi Chinese flavours and sauces. You'll be ready with this dish in no time.

3. Roti Chips

Some crunchy and spicy chips are the best to have when you feel like munching. So, turn those rotis into yummy chips. For this, first cut the roti into small pieces, oil it from both sides and add masalas like red chilli, salt, pepper or piri piri spice mix. Then, bake them till they are crispy and enjoy with a yummy garlic dip.

4. Roti Pasta

Pasta is one of those dishes which is loved by most of us. To make roti pasta, first cut long pieces of roti and add the red pasta sauce with veggies and spices. Mix these well and serve it hot!

5. Roti Pizza

If you are looking for a healthy version of pizza, then this recipe is surely a go-to! First, add the pizza sauce to the roti with vegetables and cheese. Next, sprinkle some oregano or chilli flakes and bake this roti pizza either in an oven or pan. It will taste absolutely delicious.

6. Roti Rolls

Rolls are always fulfilling to have and are loaded with vegetables, tikkis, sauces and whatnot. So, use the leftover roti and wrap it with some crispy potato tikkis, vegetables tossed in masalas and of course yummy sauces like red chilli sauce, mayonnaise, mustard sauce and other things of your choice.

7. Roti Quesadilla

Want to have something fulfilling, cheesy and full of vegetables? Then this recipe is perfect for that. To make the roti quesadilla, first, add some tomato sauce as the base, cover it with vegetables and lots of cheese. Put another roti from the top and pan fry it till the cheese melts. Once done, have it with a yummy dip and enjoy!

With these yummy recipes, make use of your leftover recipes and turn them into Western dishes. Make these meals and let us know which one you liked the best.










