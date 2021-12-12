There are days when you want to eat light and healthy, and then there are days when you want to make the most decadent spread you've ever seen. On those days, nothing beats a succulent, juicy, and flavorful mutton curry! If you enjoy mutton, there are a plethora of delectable mutton recipes that can be the star of your meal. The juicy, tender mutton enhances the taste of any platter it is served with. Whether you enjoy it in the form of curries or kebabs, one has endless options to choose from. And the best part about preparing a mutton curry is that every region and culture have their own recipes that always brings us something new. Take, for instance, sali boti!





(Also Read: How To Make Black Mutton Curry - An Exotic Mutton Curry From Jharkhand)





Salli Boti is a Parsi mutton curry dish in which Salli refers to potatoes and Boti means the to meat chunks. This delicious recipe is often served with boneless chicken and a medley of Indian spices. This dish also makes an indulgent recipe to make on weekends and enjoy with your family! Once you make it, pair it with roti or steamed rice and enjoy a hearty meal with your family. Read the recipe below:

Here's How To Make Sali Boti | Sali Boti Recipe

First, fry the chopped onions in hot ghee or oil till golden. Add the masala powders, ginger-garlic paste and stir for a minute. Then add the mutton and cook until the meat is slightly brown. Add chopped green chillies and tomatoes, water and salt. Mix well and bring it to a boil. Let it cook further for 30-40 minutes on low flame. Add the jaggery and vinegar and cook for a further 5-6 minutes. Remove from fire and garnish with fresh, finely chopped coriander leaves.

To make Sali, cut potatoes into thin straws. Soak them in cold saltwater for a few minutes. Drain off water and dry the potatoes. Deep fry till golden brown and crisp. Remove excess oil from the potato and serve hot with the Boti.





For the full recipe of sali boti, click here.





Make this delicious mutton recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.