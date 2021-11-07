Noodles happen to be comfort food for many. We love having noodles on days when we are bored with our regular meals. So, what's better than rustling up some delicious Korean style ramen noodles that are healthy and equally tasty? Korean food is a full-fledged treat when you want to try out different vegetables in your food. Now, if you are worried about the recipe, fret not! Chef Saransh Goila is here with an easy Korean style ramen recipe. Check it out the next time whenever you feel hungry and want to cook some drool-worthy noodles.





In the caption, he wrote, “While there is no classic Korean ramen recipe, this is my version of ramen (the way I like it). You could also try it with pork, seafood or other veggies.”

The ingredients that Saransh Goila used are:

For stock





1) Oil 1 tsp





2) Ginger 1 inch





3) Garlic 5-6





4) Shiitake mushrooms 7/8





5) Leeks ½ cup





6) Peppercorn 1 tablespoon





7) 2 whole chicken legs





8) 2 star anise





9) 2 litres water





10) 2 packs of ramen noodles





11) Boiled egg





For spice paste:





1) 1 tablespoon smoky paprika





2) 1 tablespoon fish sauce





3) 1 tablespoon chilli flakes





4) 3 tablespoon rice vinegar





5) 4 tablespoon gochujang





6) 1 tablespoon miso

Procedure:





1) First, you need to make stock for the ramen. For this, first put oil, ginger garlic, mushrooms and leeks in a pan and sauté for about 2 minutes.





2) Add two whole chicken legs to it and let it seal from both sides. Now, add peppercorn and star anise and water to it. Let it cook for about an hour.





3) Now, remove the chicken and strain the stock. You can debone the chicken now.





4) Prepare a flavourful spicy paste using smoky paprika, fish sauce, chilli flakes, rice vinegar, gochujang and miso.





5) Mix the paste with stock and leave it for 2 to 3 minutes





6) Add two packs of ramen noodles and cook for 5 minutes.





7) It's ready! You can now top the noodles with shitake, chicken, soft boiled egg and spring onion.





Here's the video:

Next time, whenever you feel hungry, do try making this easy Korean style ramen and tell us about your experience.