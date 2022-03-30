Summer season has commenced across the country, and with it come a range of amazing seasonal foods. From the juicy watermelons to crunchy cucumbers, cooling Kokum to the refreshing mangoes - there are so many delightful goodies that are our summer favourites. Hydration is also immensely important during the summer season. This means loading up on plenty of liquids and fluids to keep ourselves hydrated and our skin glowing. Mango shake is one such drink that is popularly consumed during the summer months. Chef Saransh Goila has recently revealed his secret tip to make mango milkshake super creamy and delicious.

Mango Shake is made with fresh mangoes and milk.

Mango shake is usually made by combining mangoes with milk in a mixer. The idea is to blend ripe mangoes with milk, and sometimes a bit of ice cream, to make a frothy and chilled summer drink. Chef Saransh Goila, however, has shared a tip to make mango shake without even requiring ice cream.





Wondering how it works? Chef simply suggested freezing milk to make milk ice cubes, and then using them in the process of making mango shake. "Shake without ice cream equally creamy and you'll get that amazing silky frothy texture! Sometimes all you need is a good mango and good technique," he wrote in the caption of the video.

How To Make Mango Milkshake | Mango Milkshake Recipe By Chef Saransh Goila

For the recipe of mango milkshake, you would require a fully ripened mango. Cut it into small cubes and add it to the blender Meanwhile, freeze full cream milk and let it set. Take out 8 ice cubes and add them to the blender as well. Now, add two tablespoons of water and sugar or stevia to taste. Blend everything together and serve chilled!

Watch the full recipe video for Mango Shake shared by chef Saransh Goila here:

Try this amazing recipe for super creamy and frothy mango milkshake with chef Saransh Goila's secret tip. Tell us how you liked it in the comments below!