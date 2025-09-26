Navrarti Vrat Recipe: From the steaming stalls of Delhi to restaurant menus in London, momos have travelled far and wide. These soft dumplings, born in the Himalayan region, have become an everyday comfort food for many. But this Navratri, a striking new version is taking centre stage. Meet the Blue Momos - dumplings that are as festive as they are eye-catching. For those observing the fast, it can be tricky to enjoy regular favourites. Ingredients such as refined flour or heavy spices are avoided, which often means letting go of dishes like momos. But this version turns the idea of fasting food on its head. Made with water chestnut or buckwheat flour and coloured naturally with butterfly pea flowers, these Blue Momos are designed to fit Navratri traditions while still delivering taste and visual delight.

Ingredients For Blue Momos:

For the dough:

1 cup water chestnut flour or buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta)

Half a cup of hot water

1 tablespoon dried butterfly pea flowers

A pinch of rock salt

For the filling:

1 medium boiled potato, mashed

Half cup paneer, crumbled

1/4 cup water chestnuts, finely chopped

1/4 cup bottle gourd, grated

1/4 cup grated coconut (optional)

2 green chillies, finely chopped

Half a teaspoon of black pepper powder

Rock salt to taste

For steaming:

Water as required for the steamer

Navratri Fasting Recipe: How To Make Blue Momos

Step One: Brew The Blue Base

Steep the dried butterfly pea flowers in half a cup of hot water for 10 to 15 minutes until the water turns a rich blue. Strain and allow it to cool until lukewarm. Step Two: Prepare The Dough

In a large bowl, combine the fasting flour with a pinch of rock salt. Slowly add the lukewarm blue liquid and knead into a smooth, firm dough. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes. Step Three: Make The Filling

Mix the mashed potato, paneer, water chestnuts, bottle gourd, and grated coconut in a bowl. Season with black pepper, rock salt, and green chillies. Stir well until evenly combined. Step Four: Shape The Momos

Divide the dough into small balls. Roll each ball into a thin circle, place a spoonful of filling in the centre, and fold into dumpling shapes. Pinch and twist the edges to seal. Step Five: Steam To Perfection

Arrange the momos in a greased steamer basket. Steam for 10 to 12 minutes until the dumplings puff slightly and are cooked through. The blue colour will remain bright even after steaming.

A Festive Plate That Stands Out

What sets Blue Momos apart is their visual charm. Served hot, they instantly draw attention with their unusual colour while delivering the comfort of a familiar dish. Perfect for Navratri thalis, they add variety to the table and a sense of fun to fasting food.

Blue Momos show how tradition and creativity can work together in the kitchen. They prove that festive meals can be both wholesome and exciting, offering a delicious way to enjoy a favourite snack without breaking fasting rules.