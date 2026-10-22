In many Indian households, silver and copper vessels, particularly lotas, are commonly used during religious rituals, pujas, havans and vrats. With Karwa Chauth falling on October 29, many women use silver or copper lotas as part of the traditional rituals. Since these items are not used every day, they often turn black or lose their shine after being stored for long periods.

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Sometimes, even after extensive scrubbing, they do not regain their original shine, prompting people to think about replacing them. However, these vessels can often be restored in just a few minutes with the right cleaning method. As silver and copper are different metals, each requires a separate approach for effective cleaning.





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Why Does Silver Turn Black?

It is common for silver to turn black when left unused for a long time. This happens because silver reacts with sulphur compounds present in the air, forming a layer of tarnish on the surface. Excessive scrubbing should also be avoided, as it can leave scratches and damage the finish.

How To Clean A Silver Lota

Take a large bowl and line the bottom with aluminium foil, ensuring the shiny side faces upwards.

Fill the bowl with enough hot water to completely submerge the lota.

Add one to two tablespoons of baking soda along with a small amount of salt.

Place the lota in the bowl and leave it to soak for 15 to 20 minutes.

As it soaks, the tarnish will begin to lift, helping the vessel regain its shine.

Remove the lota, rinse it with clean water and dry it thoroughly using a soft cloth.

If your copper lota has also turned black over time, it can be cleaned just as easily.





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How To Clean A Copper Lota

Cut a lemon in half and sprinkle a tablespoon of salt over the cut surface.

Rub the salted lemon all over the copper vessel using gentle circular motions.

The natural acidity of the lemon, combined with the salt, helps remove tarnish and built-up grime.

Once cleaned, rinse the vessel thoroughly with clean water.

Dry it immediately with a soft cloth to prevent moisture marks and maintain its shine.

Before replacing old silver or copper lotas for Karwa Chauth, try these simple cleaning methods. With just a few household ingredients and a few minutes of effort, you can restore their shine and have them looking as good as new for the festivities.