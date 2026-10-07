As Diwali approaches, many of us begin the annual task of cleaning our homes. It is also the time when we finally turn our attention to the brass and copper vessels that have been sitting in the kitchen for months. Cleaning these vessels after a long period of use and storage can be quite a task, but there is no need to worry. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared a simple method that can help restore the shine of old brass and copper vessels in just a few minutes.





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Why Do Copper And Brass Vessels Turn Black?

Although copper and brass vessels are not always used in everyday cooking, many households bring them out during Diwali for rituals and festive celebrations. Over time, these vessels often develop a dull, black layer on the surface.

This happens because of exposure to air and moisture, which leads to a chemical reaction known as oxidation. While many people use ingredients such as lemon, baking soda or commercial cleaners to remove this layer, Chef Pankaj's method is quick, simple and uses ingredients that are easily available at home.





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How To Clean Brass And Copper Vessels

According to Chef Pankaj, start by filling two large bowls with water. Keep one bowl filled with plain water. In the second bowl, add the juice of a lemon and salt to one litre of water, mixing well until the salt dissolves.





Place the tarnished brass and copper vessels in the lemon-salt solution and leave them to soak for some time. Once soaked, remove the vessels and apply a small amount of dishwashing liquid. Gently scrub the surface to remove the loosened tarnish.





Finally, rinse the vessels thoroughly in clean water and wipe them dry with a soft cloth. The citric acid in lemon helps loosen the oxidised layer on copper and brass, making the vessels much easier to clean and restoring their shine.

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