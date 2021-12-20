You've probably just woken up, and with so many errands to complete, you don't have much time to prepare breakfast. During these situations, we wish we had cooks who would prepare a delicious breakfast for us. But, sadly, we are our own cooks. So, if your inner chef is looking for a quick and easy breakfast meal, what could be a better dish to prepare than the humble chilla. When it comes to breakfast, chilla has long been a popular choice. It takes about 20 minutes to prepare and can be customised to your taste. From besan chilla, oats chilla, to even keto chilla- there are numerous variations to explore. However, this time, we bring you a simple and nutritious recipe of sprouts rava chilla!





As the name suggests, this chilla is made with a mixture of sprouts, rava and is packed with veggies of your liking. This healthy recipe is perfect for the days when you are pressed for time and want to have something fulfilling. Plus, this loaded chilla also makes a great recipe for your kids to indulge in! Once you make this dish, pair it with spicy chutney and ketchup for maximum indulgence. Find the full recipe of this nutritious chilla below:

Sprouts Rava Chilla Recipe: Here's How To Make Sprouts Rava Chilla

To make this, first, in a blender, put the sprouts along with green chillies and ginger. Grind to a paste using a little water. Add rava to the paste and mix well. Next, stir in the vegetables, curd, coriander and seasonings. Add water as required to make a batter of semi-thick consistency. Heat a non-stick tawa and spread half cup batter to make a pancake. Put a few drops of oil/ghee on the sides. Cook on low flame till both sides are done. Garnish with grated paneer. Sprinkle a little chaat masala and fold. Serve with green chutney and enjoy!

For the full recipe of sprouts rava chilla, click here.





Make this delicious breakfast recipe and let us know how you liked the taste of it.