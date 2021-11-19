We have often heard that mushrooms are a tricky ingredient to cook with because of their texture. But trust us, it's nothing like that! Instead, they make an excellent ingredient to experiment with. You can add any flavour to mushrooms, and they will quickly adapt. Plus, their chewy texture complements a wide range of traditional curries and snacks. So, to introduce you to the goodness of mushrooms today, we have just the recipe you need- stuffed masala mushroom! As interesting as the name of this dish sounds, we assure you that the taste will also be lip-smacking. This recipe is full of masalas that will tantalize your taste buds and would want to make you experiment more with mushrooms. Plus, it is easy and quick to make!





(Also Read: Tandoori Mushroom, Mushroom Samosa And More: 5 Mushroom Snack Recipes You Must Try)





In this dish, all you need to do is first make a stuffing full of mashed potatoes and spices. Then put it in the middle of mushroom caps and bake. Sounds easy, right? You can make this stuffed masala mushroom recipe in a jiffy when you have unexpected guests over. Pair these delicious stuffed masala mushrooms with any dip or spicy chutney for the ultimate indulgence! So, without further ado, let us check out the recipe for this yummy snack.

Here Is The Recipe Of Stuffed Masala Mushroom| Stuffed Masala Mushroom Recipe

First, to make the stuffing, add oil and butter to a pan. Add cumin, Kashmiri chilli, onions and saute till brown. Add garlic, red chilli powder, coriander, and salt. Saute and add some water to deglaze. Now add the tomatoes. Mix and add a pinch of sugar to balance the acidity. Add the chopped mushrooms. Cook till the mushrooms leave some water of their own, and that water dries up.





Next, in a baking tray, arrange mushroom caps that are properly washed, and the stalks are removed. In the mushroom cavity, add a little butter, sprinkle some sea salt and pepper. Add the stuffing generously. Grate some cheese over them, and bake at 180 degrees for 15 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve!





For the full recipe of stuffed masala mushroom, click here.





Make this recipe and let us know how you liked the taste of it!