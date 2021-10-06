Any house party feels incomplete without a wide variety of snacks. We always look for what kind of snacks people offer when they invite us to their homes. Gone are the days when chai-samosa could impress us. Now, we want to eat snacks that not only taste good but are also unique. And, in the snack game, we all know that mushrooms hold a certain respect that aloo doesn't get. Serving mushrooms have become more of a statement, due to its delicious taste and its rare availability. Next time you have guests coming over, surprise them with a delicious mushroom snack and we guarantee that your guests will have smiles on their faces.





Here Are 5 Mushroom Snacks You Must Try:

1.Cheese Stuffed Mushroom

If you are a fan of cheese, then this mushroom snack is meant for you. These cheese-stuffed mushroom are exactly as it sounds. The mushroom stem is removed and the centre of the mushroom is filled with loads of cheese.





Click here for the full recipe of Cheese Stuffed Mushroom.

Butter garlic mushroom taste.

2.Butter Garlic Mushroom

Butter lovers will love this recipe. Butter garlic mushroom is one versatile dish that can be eaten in many ways. Typically it is served as a snack, but this dry and buttery dish would go well with fried rice or chilli garlic noodle.





Click here for the full recipe of Butter Garlic Mushroom.

3.Mushroom Cutlet

One can make cutlets out of any vegetable, and this recipe is here to prove it. These mushroom cutlets are used to make dough balls of mushroom, potatoes and masalas, which is then dipped in eggs and breadcrumb so that they are crispy after a deep-fry.





These samosas are stuffed with flavourful mushrooms.

4.Mushroom Samosa

This one is for the samosa! Rather than sticking to the boring aloo masala, fill your samosa with a juicy and spicy mushroom filling that is bound to melt in your mouth. With this recipe, biting into a samosa will become a pleasant surprise.





Click here for the full recipe of Mushroom Samosa.

5.Tandoori Mushroom

The classic spicy flavour of tandoor has graduated to the mushroom. In this recipe, mushrooms are marinated in tandoori masalas and then cooked in a tandoor to give it a nice smoky flavour. Tandoori mushroom is a delicious party snack.





Click here for the full recipe of Tandoori Mushroom.





Try out these recipes and tell us how you liked them in the comments section.



