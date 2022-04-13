





Summer is here and it is time to chug gallons of coolers and sherbet. Several delicious drinks are making their way back to our lives to help us beat the scorching heat. One such popular drink is lassi. Made with yogurt, this desi drink finds its roots in the Punjabi households. Yogurt, churned with sugar and spices, it has a very earthy flavor that instantly tug at heartstrings. That's not all. It is loaded with several health benefitting properties too. According to health experts, the key element in a lassi - yogurt (or dahi) - is a potent probiotic that helps aid gut-health, further promoting immunity. Besides it is hydrating to the core and helps cool us down on a hot, sunny day. Adding on to these benefits, celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests, lassi makes for the "perfect drink to beat the heat." She further took to Instagram to share three of the most essential reasons why one must include lassi in their daily diet the summer season. Let's take a look.





Here're 3 Reasons To Include Lassi In Your Summer Diet - Recommends Nutritionist Lovneet Batra:

1. Promotes Digestion:

Dahi contains "lactobacillus" which helps lubricate the digestive tract. This further promotes metabolism and helps keep up a healthy body.





2. Improves Bone Health:





Dahi, used in lassi, is rich in calcium, which makes it a great ingredient to promote bone and dental health.





3. Improves Skin Health:





The heat and extreme sun rays effect our skin negatively during the summers. This is where a glass of lassi comes to your rescue. Thanks to dahi, this drink contains lactic acid and alpha hydroxy that helps clear out dead skin cells and nourish it from within.





Now that you know the health benefits of drinking lassi, we suggest, make a glass for yourself and relish. Looking for the perfect lassi recipe? Here we have got you covered. We bring seven of our most favourite lassi recipes that will make the drink yet more delicious and desirable for you. Click here for the recipes.





Try each of these seven recipes a day for one whole week and let us know which one you enjoyed the most.





Enjoy a happy and healthy summer season.