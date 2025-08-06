Social media is filled with skilled chefs and food content creators whipping up classic and creative dishes that leave viewers inspired to cook. Amidst this, emerges someone who admits she cannot cook, but still manages to create some of the most entertaining content from her kitchen. Meet Pranjali Papnai, a content creator known for her "Don't Cook With Me" series on Instagram, where she attempts simple dishes but hilariously fumbles her way through, unsure of what to do or how to do it. The results? The food may not impress, but the videos certainly do - thanks to her comic timing and witty commentary that routinely draw in millions of views.





One such episode that has gone viral is the "Don't Cook With Me" Kadhi series, split into four parts. From struggling to find ingredients in part one to talking to them in part two, it is more comedy than cooking. Her recipes are far from ideal for anyone looking to replicate the dish, but the content is pure entertainment - especially relatable for those who cannot cook, and amusingly baffling for those who can.





In every video, Pranjali is at her most chaotic - very much like a first-time cook navigating the kitchen. She jokes through it all, laughs at herself, and still somehow manages to reach the final dish, despite the confusion, chaos, drama, and occasionally questionable cooking.





Watch the full "Don't Cook With Me" Kadhi series below - one of the few times the content creator managed to pull off a dish that was not just edible, but reportedly tasty (though a bit too spicy):











