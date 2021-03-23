The sudden rise in the temperature has left us wondering if summer is already here. While we still have some days to switch on the ACs, our diet is witnessing a shift from rich and greasy food to light and comforting ones. We have already begun stashing juices, drinks and other cool foods in our pantries and refrigerators. Come summers and we chug gallons of water and other drinks and beverages to keep us cool and prevent dehydration - chaas being one such popular drink for all. Also called buttermilk, we all are well aware of the popularity of chaas. It is a yogurt-based drink, which, unlike lassi, is salty, spicy and light on the stomach. In fact, it is one such desi drink that is widely available in almost every regional cuisine, with some basic variations. In South India, it is called neer mor, whereas, in Bengal, it is known as ghol. We can also see different variations in chaas recipe. Along with dahi, water and masala, you can literally throw in any kind of herb, fruit and vegetable. We love adding cucumber, mint, lauki, curry leaves et al to our chaas recipe.

But have you ever heard of smoked chaas? Sounds fancy, right! It is basically a simple masala chaas, with a smoke-y twist to it. Be pudina chaas or cucumber chaas, you can recreate this recipe with any chaas of your choice. Here we bring the simplest smoked masala chaas recipe.

Chaaas helps us cool down and beat the heat | Photo Credit: iStock

Summer Diet Tips: How To Make Smoked Masala Chaas:

Let's begin with how to make masala chaas. For this classic drink, we need curd, coriander leaves, chilli, salt, black salt, water and chaat masala. Take yogurt, chopped coriander leaves, chopped green chillies, salt, black salt, chaat masala and enough water in a blender and blend everything into a thin runny drink. And a glass of masala chaas is ready to relish.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of masala chaas.

All you need to do now is smoke the drink. How, you ask? Follow these simple steps to smoke your glass of chaas:

Place a small steel bowl on the top of the container (with masala chaas in it).

Heat charcoal on the gas stove and place on the bowl.

Add half teaspoon jeera and ghee to the bowl.

As soon as the smoke releases, cover the mouth of the container with foil paper.

Let it infuse for 2-3 minutes.

Now, remove the cover, pour the chaas in a glass and drink up.

Be rest assured, you have never tried anything like this before. If you too have any such unique summer drink recipe, do not forget to share with us in the comments section below.