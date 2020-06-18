Summer Tips: What Should Be In Your Freezer And What Should Be Tossed Out Today!

Highlights One should keep checking the freezer from time to time

It is not a good idea to re-freeze thawed food

New ice cubes should be rotated regularly

From left-overs to frozen meat and snacks, our freezer is quite a world in its own. So much so, that we keep things in this ‘little world' and forget about it for days, thinking they would never go bad and defy every expiry date ever laid on any product. But as they say, nothing lasts forever, and the contents inside your freezer are no exception. According to experts one should take inventory of freezer from time to time, and remove things that could potentially be bad for health.





Here is a handy guide by Stringr that may help:





1. It is very important to keep rotating new ice cubes. Also make sure you wash the tray well, before refilling it. So not use ice cubes that have been sitting in your freezer for months.





2. Do not try to freeze whole bean coffee, it is a much better idea to freeze ground coffee instead. It holds up better in the freezer.





3. Find anything freezer burned? It is a good idea to toss it. How to tell if the product is freezer burnt? Check if it is too cold to hold, and has accumulated a sheath of ice crystals around it.





4. Anything that has been thawed and refrozen and sitting there for days, is better to throw away.

5. And lastly, if you cannot recognize the head or tail of the product because it has been inside for so long that it has changed colour and structure, the best place for it is in the trash.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



