Delhi has always been a city of strong opinions about food. We debate chaat corners, we take chai spots very personally, and we absolutely will not hear a bad word about our favourite biryani. But quietly, over the last decade or so, a pizza revolution has been brewing in the capital and its surrounding areas. From proper wood-fired Neapolitan spots to sourdough specialists obsessing over fermentation timings, Delhi NCR's pizza scene has grown up into something genuinely exciting. Whether you're a purist who wants nothing but San Marzano tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, or someone who wants a loaded, unapologetically indulgent pie, there is a place here with your name on it.

1. Leo's Pizzeria — Vasant Vihar

Let's start with the one that most serious pizza people in Delhi will bring up first. Leo's Pizzeria is widely considered the pioneer of the Neapolitan movement in the capital, and it has held that reputation not through marketing but through consistently excellent food. Named after the owner's dog (and we respect that enormously), the spot has an effortlessly cool vibe that is entirely unbothered by trends.





The crust here is the whole point. Thin, soft, with beautiful char marks from the oven, Leo's proves the simple truth that when your dough is this good, you do not need a hundred toppings to make it interesting. Their Pepperoni pizza is considered legendary by regulars, and it is easy to understand why after just one bite. This is the kind of pizza that makes you question why you ever settled for anything else.

Address: 28, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110057

2. La Piazza — Bhikaji Cama Place

If Leo's is the pioneer of the new wave, La Piazza is the original. As one of the first restaurants in India to fly in a wood-burning oven from Italy back in the 1990s, La Piazza at the Hyatt Regency is, in the truest sense, the godparent of Delhi's pizza scene. Decades later, it continues to hold its ground against a city full of newer, buzzier competitors, and that in itself says everything.





Their signature pizza with sun-dried tomatoes, pesto, and roasted garlic remains a benchmark for the city. It is a nostalgic favourite for generations of Delhiites who had their first real pizza experience here, and a genuine pleasure for anyone trying it for the first time. The setting is polished and comfortable, the service is experienced, and the wood-fired oven still does what it was always meant to do.





Address: First Floor, Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, near Fire Station, Bhikaji Cama Place, Rama Krishna Puram, New Delhi, Delhi 110066

3. EVOO Eatery & Pizzeria — Malviya Nagar

EVOO takes the technical side of pizza-making very seriously, and you taste that commitment in every bite. This Shivalik favourite is obsessed with controlled hydration and long fermentation, which results in a crust that is exceptionally light and digestible, the kind of base that doesn't leave you feeling weighed down after two slices. It is a distinctly different experience from the average Delhi pizza, and for people who understand what good olive oil and properly sourced San Marzano tomatoes actually taste like, it is a revelation.





The name, of course, stands for Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and that ingredient runs through everything they do here, its grassy, slightly peppery quality lifting the flavour of every topping it accompanies. It is a spot for people who want to eat thoughtfully, without sacrificing the pure pleasure of a well-made pizza.





Address: Ground Floor, B-2, Shivalik Road, Block B, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

4. Pizzeria da Susy — Gurugram

If there is one place in Delhi NCR that can genuinely claim to serve Italian pizza in the fullest sense of the word, it is Pizzeria da Susy. Chef Susanna Di Cosimo has brought her Neapolitan heritage directly to Gurugram, and the result is a restaurant that does not perform Italianness, it simply is Italian. The menu reflects her background, featuring authentic combinations built on high-quality imported ingredients and traditional techniques that have not been adjusted for the local market.





The atmosphere is intimate and bustling, feeling like a neighbourhood trattoria where the owner knows your order before you sit down. This is the spot for someone who has eaten proper pizza in Naples and is tired of compromising. It is also, frankly, the spot for someone who has never eaten in Naples but wants to understand what all the fuss is about.





Address: 109-110, 1st Floor, Crosspoint Mall, Hamilton Court Road, Sector 28, DLF City IV, Gurugram, Haryana 122009

5. ENSO — Sourdough Pizza by Nomad, Sheikh Sarai

Delhi's sourdough pizza movement has a spiritual home, and it is ENSO. A sophisticated spin-off from the popular Nomad Pizza, ENSO is essentially a love letter to the art of fermentation. Their high-hydration sourdough dough is baked at blistering temperatures, producing a crust with a perfect, airy cornicione, that gorgeous puffed outer rim that is the mark of a properly made Neapolitan-style pizza.





What sets ENSO apart from other sourdough spots is the experimental sensibility it brings to toppings. Combinations like Smoked Chicken with Goat Cheese are handled with the kind of precision that makes you realise these are people who have thought hard about flavour. For the health-conscious Delhi diner who still wants to eat well, sourdough's naturally lower glycaemic impact and higher digestibility are an added bonus. The location in Sheikh Sarai makes it a convenient stop if you're already in the South Delhi circuit.





Address: Property No. 33, First Floor, Corner Market, Maharishi Dayanand Marg, Sheikh Sarai, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

6. Camillo's Pizzeria — Friends Colony

Camillo's Pizzeria, tucked inside The Manor in the leafy, quiet neighbourhood of Friends Colony West, represents what you might call quiet luxury in the pizza world. The setting is refined and calm, the kind of place where a meal feels unhurried and considered. Their thin-crust style is elegant and restrained, light enough that you genuinely want more, and careful enough that nothing overpowers anything else on the plate.





This is the pizza spot for when you want the food to be serious but the experience to be understated. It does not shout. It does not overload you with options. It simply makes very good pizza in a very pleasant room, which, when you think about it, is exactly what you want most of the time. For Delhi's older food crowd and anyone looking for a more refined alternative to the buzzy sourdough spots, Camillo's is consistently the answer.





Address: 77, Friends Colony West, New Delhi, Delhi 110065

7. Khameera — Chittaranjan Park

Khameera takes its name from the Urdu word for yeast and fermentation, which tells you immediately that this is a place with a point of view. Tucked into the always-excellent food landscape of Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi, Khameera has built a genuinely loyal following by making pizza that feels like a bridge between the Italian tradition and the Indian artisanal bread-making heritage that many of its customers grew up around.





The base here feels like something alive, because it is. The dough's fermentation is treated as a process to be respected rather than rushed, and the result is a crust with character, chew, and depth that most pizzas simply do not have. For the South Delhi crowd that appreciates the CR Park neighbourhood's instinct for good, honest food, Khameera is a natural fit. The name, the concept, and the execution all feel like they belong exactly where they are.





Address: Shop No. 10, Savitri Cinema Complex, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, Block A, Chittaranjan Park, South Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

8. Bomba Pizzeria & Taqueria — Sultanpur

Bomba is the wild card on this list, and deliberately so. A vibrant mash-up of Italian and Mexican sensibilities, Bomba serves both tacos and wood-fired pizzas from the same kitchen, and somehow makes both work. The pizzas here are the quiet stars of the show, bold, punchy, and built with the kind of confidence that comes from not caring too much about genre boundaries.





The kitchen plays with fire, literally and figuratively, infusing its pies with flavours that reflect the restaurant's dual identity. If you find traditional Italian menus a little too predictable, or if you're looking for a dinner spot that will equally please the person in your group who doesn't want pizza, Bomba solves that problem with ease. The location near Sultanpur in South Delhi's MG Road belt makes it a practical choice before or after a drive through the area.





Address: 21, 22, 23, Ground Floor, The Gallery On MG Mall, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, New Manglapuri, Sultanpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110030





Delhi NCR's pizza scene in 2026 is genuinely one of the most exciting things happening in the city's food world. It has moved well past the phase of decent imitations and arrived at something more confident and considered. From the Neapolitan purists at Leo's and Pizzeria da Susy to the fermentation obsessives at ENSO and Khameera, from the institution that is La Piazza to the bold, boundary-crossing energy of Bomba, there is a pizza here for every mood, every occasion, and every kind of eater. The only problem you're going to have is choosing which one to try first. Our suggestion? Start at Leo's, work your way through this list, and take your time. This particular pilgrimage is very much worth it.