The Centre has directed the Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens' Delhi by June 5, citing the need to strengthen defence infrastructure in the highly sensitive area, located adjacent to the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. Established in 1913, the club currently serves around 14,000 members and employs nearly 500 staff. The move, communicated by the Land and Development Office under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, involves the takeover of the entire land parcel, including its buildings, dining spaces and lawns, bringing one of the capital's most prominent social institutions into uncertainty.

A Dining Culture Built On Trust, High-Quality, And Great Hospitality

Tucked within the leafy expanse of Lutyens' Delhi, the Delhi Gymkhana Club has long functioned as more than just a social address. For many of its members, it has been a place defined as much by its dining tables and bar counters as by its sporting fields and heritage architecture. Across its restaurants, coffee & pasty shops, and bars, a certain trust in flavour, pricing and service has shaped an everyday food culture that regulars have come to depend on.

Photo Credit: delhigymkhana





Multiple Restaurants And Dining Spaces

At the heart of the Club's dining scene is a menu that balances variety with familiarity. The club's in-house kitchen prepares a wide range of Indian, Continental and Pan-Asian dishes, alongside bakery and confectionery items that are made fresh on the premises. Dining is spread across multiple spaces, from the Kashmir Lounge restaurant and family dining rooms to the Oriental restaurant, which serves Pan-Asian cuisine. Outdoor areas such as the Kashmir Lawn, complete with seasonal barbecue counters, extend the experience beyond formal dining.

From Fish Tikka To Fresh Breads: What Regulars Love

For regular visitors, consistency stands out. Journalist Neha Grover, who has frequented the Gymkhana with friends and family, points to both quality and reliability. "They have maintained a high-quality menu for years," she says. Among the dishes she remembers most is the fish tikka, describing it as one that continues to stand out over repeated visits. She also notes that the food experience here extends beyond the plate, with hospitality playing an equally important role.





The club's food, however, is not defined by signature dishes alone, but by a collection of everyday favourites. Members often return for simple, familiar items that have become part of their routine.





Jewellery designer Samta Mogha, who has been visiting the club for nearly two decades, lists a range of such staples - from momos and peanut chaat to club sandwiches and AKU's burgers.





"The breads are amazing - soft and freshly baked," she says, adding that bakery items are a particular draw. "Sometimes I drive down just for their breads."

Sophisticated Bars, Nominal Prices, And Iconic Thursday Nights

Running alongside the restaurants, the club houses three bars - the Main Bar, Cocktail Bar and Centenary Bar - each catering to different moods and occasions. Across these spaces, members often point to relatively low prices as a key factor in their popularity. Grover notes that drinks are "quite cheap", which, combined with the food, makes it a convenient option for extended evenings and social gatherings.





Certain routines have emerged around these spaces. Thursday evenings, for instance, are widely regarded as a fixture on the club's calendar. According to Grover, the atmosphere is often lively, with music and dancing drawing members and their guests. These regular touchpoints contribute to a sense of continuity, where dining and socialising blend seamlessly.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, But Make It Easy On The Pocket

The presence of Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters within the premises adds another dimension to the club's food offering. Known for speciality coffee, the brand operates throughout the day, drawing members for quick stops as much as for longer gatherings. Pricing here, too, is described as relatively moderate. Mogha points out that beverages such as hot chocolate are available at lower rates than in standalone outlets, making it an easy addition to daily routines.

Service That Feels Personal And Consistent

Service remains a recurring theme in how members describe their experience. Over time, staff familiarity has built a sense of ease, particularly for those who visit frequently. "The servers really go out of their way to make things available," says Mogha, noting that long-term visitors often find that their preferences are remembered. This continuity in service complements the consistency of the food, creating a setting that feels predictable and home-like, in a way that many value.

A Go-To Address For Hosting And Gatherings

The club's layout further supports its role as a hosting venue. With multiple dining rooms, bars and open spaces, it has been a regular choice for gatherings - from informal meals to larger social occasions. Its central location adds to the convenience, allowing members to move between work, leisure, fitness activities, and dining within the same space.





Even within a changing cityscape marked by newer restaurants and evolving dining trends, the Delhi Gymkhana Club's food culture has remained rooted in a certain sophistication and simplicity.