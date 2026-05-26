Mumbai doesn't really have an off-season when it comes to restaurants. New places open constantly, the city's appetite for the next thing is genuinely insatiable, and the dining scene moves faster than most people can keep up with. But May and June 2026 have been particularly busy. From a technically obsessive cocktail bar in Bandra to a no-frills ramen shop in Andheri doing Japanese food without any compromise, a supper club in a 140-year-old building, and a bakehouse in Vikhroli that makes you rethink your croissant standards, this season's new openings are varied, ambitious, and largely very good.

Here Are The New Restaurant Openings In Mumbai

Pincode

Pincode Delhi, having won over Mumbai diners with its debut in Andheri, is expanding with a second Mumbai outlet that promises to deliver authentic North Indian flavours across roughly 2,000 sq. ft. and seating for nearly 100 guests. Built on the philosophy of DelhiInEveryBite, the brand recreates the nostalgia of Delhi and Amritsar through indulgent chole bhature, slow-simmered dal makhani, Amritsari kulchas, tikkas and chaap, all refined through rigorous recipe trials and the right culinary talent. Founder Esha Gogia says the goal is to recreate a feeling, when guests declare “this tastes exactly like Delhi,” the mission is complete.

TAB, Mumbai

TAB (The American Buzz) has opened at Phoenix Palladium's gourmet village in Lower Parel, offering a vibrant all-day neighbourhood eatery where afternoons ease into lively evenings. Founded by Romaan and Neha Pathan with Zeeshan Thakur, the 2,100 sq. ft. space pairs Chef Irfan Pabaney's culinary direction and Head Chef Ameya's execution, showcasing an in-house smoker and Robata grill—with a menu that spans smoked meats, house-fermented pizzas, hearty burgers and inventive vegetarian plates. Shatbhi Basu's bar program brings inventive, customisable cocktails and premium mocktails, while The Soul Company's DUMBO-inspired design and graffiti accents create an immersive, buzzy American-street atmosphere.

Bar Stock Exchange

Designed inside a restored 150-year-old bungalow, The Bar Stock Exchange's new Chembur outpost brings the chain's signature trading concept closer to home with a relaxed, Mykonos-inspired vibe. The heritage setting blends textured earthy interiors, warm lighting and open-air seating to create an easy, social atmosphere where live screenings, music and conversation pulse through the night. The menu pairs elevated bar favourites and bold flavours with cocktails crafted for sundowners and late-night plans, while the brand's real-time drink trading keeps energy levels high and unpredictable. Founder Mihir Desai says the venue aims to deliver a dynamic, accessible nightlife hub for the neighbourhood.

Papi, Bandra

Papi is the kind of cocktail bar that makes you read the menu twice, not because it's pretentious but because there's a lot happening and you want to make sure you're choosing correctly. The bar puts cocktails front and centre, using in-house techniques like brining, distilling, and fermenting, with a mix of savoury, tropical, floral, and spirit-forward options, some of them on tap. The food menu is built for sharing and pulls from coastal, Latin, Mediterranean, and pan-Asian influences, so you get things like Sichuan paella and ricotta recheado sitting comfortably next to a house-made pasta programme. The space opens with a relaxed outdoor area and leads into interiors with skylights and a mix of wood, stone, and textile details. It's a proper all-evening spot: start outside with something tropical and move indoors as the night gets louder.

The Find Atelier, Bandra

This is the one that everyone who's been is now pressing their friends to visit. The Find Atelier is a 25-seat supper club set in a restored 140-year-old building in Bandra, run by sisters Aalisha Sable (the chef) and Riona Sable (the creative director). It's open only on weekends. The space includes a living room, a dining room with a high sloping roof, and a private dining room, all designed to feel calm and unhurried, which is a genuine luxury in this city. The menu is cuisine-agnostic and changes every month, with dishes ranging from Hokkaido bun to Coorg pepper madeleine. Chef Aalisha blends techniques and influences without sticking to a formula, the goal is to make each visit feel different from the last. With just 25 seats and weekend-only seatings, a reservation here is going to become one of Mumbai's harder bookings to get. Move fast.







This Summer Mumbai's restaurant scene is proof that the city hasn't run out of ideas. The most interesting thread across all these openings is the range: a 25-seat supper club in a heritage building and a 14,000 sq. ft. party venue in BKC opened in the same month. A no-frills ramen counter with zero adaptations for the local palate and a bakehouse doing Malvani prawn danish landed in the same season. That tension, between the intimate and the large-scale, the traditional and the experimental, the neighbourhood local and the destination restaurant, is exactly what makes Mumbai's dining scene worth following. Add what you can to your list. The city, as always, will keep moving with or without you.