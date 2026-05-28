There is a very specific kind of evening that most Delhi people know well. It's 8 PM, you are not going anywhere, the couch has made its case, and the only real question left is: where are we ordering pizza from? It sounds simple. It is not. Delhi NCR's pizza delivery scene has grown into something genuinely exciting, and genuinely overwhelming. Between the craft sourdough spots, the loaded-topping American-style chains, and the quick, reliable neighbourhood stalwarts, the choices are real and the opinions are strong. So to save you the twenty minutes of scrolling and the inevitable group chat argument, here is the definitive list of the eight best pizza places to order delivery from in Delhi NCR right now.

1. Nomad Pizza — Greater Kailash II

Nomad offers a pizza passport, allowing you to enjoy different styles without changing restaurants. Experience Chicago deep dish, New York slices, and Roman thin crust, each crafted with authentic flair. New York slices are ideal for delivery, being large, slightly crispy, and sturdy enough to support toppings without sogginess, even after a fifteen-minute motorcycle ride. The extensive menu caters to diverse tastes, making it perfect for groups with varied preferences.





Order via: Zomato, Swiggy, or directly from their website

Location: Third Floor, M Block Market, M-50, Part 2, Block M, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi 110048

2. ENSO — Sourdough Pizza by Nomad, Sheikh Sarai

ENSO, the mature sibling of Nomad, offers a thoughtful pizza delivery experience. As a dedicated sourdough pizzeria, ENSO crafts pizzas with high-hydration dough, fermented over time and baked at high temperatures, resulting in an airy, light crust with a sourdough tang and a beautifully puffed cornicione. Sourdough's structure advantage ensures your pizza arrives intact, avoiding sogginess. ENSO's combinations, like Smoked Chicken with Goat Cheese, reflect their thoughtful, slightly experimental approach. It's ideal for those who value quality ingredients in their dough, making it a standout delivery choice for pizza enthusiasts.





Order via: Zomato and Swiggy

Location: Property No. 33, First Floor, Corner Market, Maharishi Dayanand Marg, Sheikh Sarai, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi 110017

3. Tossin Pizza — Multiple Locations Across Delhi NCR

Tossin has earned a stellar delivery reputation in Delhi NCR by offering genuinely good pizza at an affordable price. Launched in 2013 at Galleria Market, Gurgaon, it has expanded to over 24 outlets in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The stone oven gives the crust a unique crispiness and char, enhancing its travel quality. The menu features classics like Margherita and Pepperoni, alongside creative options such as Chicken Tikka Masala pizza, which surprisingly works well. With locations in South Delhi, West Delhi, and Gurgaon, a Tossin outlet is likely nearby in the NCR.





Order via: Tossin's own app and website, Zomato, and Swiggy

Location: Multiple outlets across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram — available 11 AM to 6 AM daily

4. Fat Lulu's — Multiple Locations Across Delhi NCR

Fat Lulu's has been a staple in Delhi NCR's pizza delivery scene, known for its generous toppings that stay put. The menu is extensive, offering everything from classic Margherita and Pepperoni to the bold Jamaican Jerk, which has its own fan base. Their tamper-proof packaging ensures pizzas arrive intact, a detail often overlooked until you receive a lopsided delivery. With eleven outlets across Saket, Kailash Colony, Vasant Kunj, Rajouri Garden, and Gurugram, Fat Lulu's is well-positioned for delivery coverage. For groups with diverse tastes and a love for flavour, Fat Lulu's remains a reliable choice.





Order via: Zomato, Swiggy

Location: Multiple outlets across Delhi and Gurugram including Saket, Kailash Colony, Vasant Kunj, Rajouri Garden

5. Baking Bad — Saket

Baking Bad began as a delivery-first operation, focusing on the experience of receiving pizza at your door. This is evident in their packaging, crust quality, and precise order assembly. The menu is modern, customisable, and slightly irreverent, with names like Heisenberg gaining fame in South Delhi's delivery pizza scene. Toppings are generously applied, and the base offers a rustic chew, setting it apart from big chains. For frequent delivery diners seeking something more thoughtful than chain pizza but more accessible than craft restaurants, Baking Bad provides an excellent middle ground.





Order via: Zomato and Swiggy

Location: F-344/1, Old MB Road, Chatri Wala Kuan, Saket, Lado Sarai, New Delhi 110030

6. Crusty Culture — Greater Kailash I

Crusty Culture has gained a loyal following in GK1 by treating every pizza with care. The dough is a living product, fermented, shaped by hand, and baked to perfection for a crunchy exterior and soft interior. Seasonal toppings keep regulars intrigued. For delivery, Crusty Culture preserves the crust's integrity, maintaining the distinctive crunch. The menu offers a smart mix of classic Neapolitan-inspired and bold contemporary flavours, appealing to those seeking something more interesting than a standard chain without venturing into the unknown.





Order via: Zomato and Swiggy

Location: Plot 110, Ground Floor, DDA Auto Complex, Greater Kailash-1, Block B, Zamrudpur, Greater Kailash, New Delhi 110048

7. Si Nonna's — The Original Sourdough Pizza, Vasant Kunj

Si Nonna's offers accessible sourdough pizza, ideal for delivery. The dough is fermented for hours, creating a light, airy base with a balanced sourdough flavour, making it a crowd-pleaser. The name suggests an Italian grandmother's kitchen, and the food delivers warmth. The menu is straightforward yet satisfying, with classics executed well. Their Margherita is a reliable test for any sourdough pizza spot, and it holds up nicely. Located in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, it's within delivery range for much of South and South-West Delhi. For families or groups seeking a universally pleasing pizza, Si Nonna's is a safe choice.





Order via: Zomato and Swiggy

Location: Third Floor, Ambience Mall, Ambience Island, Vasant Kunj II, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi 110070

8. Dough Boy's Pizza — Gurugram

For the Gurugram crowd, Dough Boy's has established itself as the go-to for when you want a pizza that is unapologetically loaded — the kind where the toppings are piled generously, the cheese pull is real, and the crust has a rustic, satisfying edge that tells you someone made this with actual enthusiasm. There is nothing minimalist about the approach here, and that is entirely the point.





The menu leans into bold flavours without trying to be restrained or sophisticated about it, which is exactly the energy you want at the end of a long working week when you have earned something indulgent. The 65th Avenue location in Gurugram puts it within good delivery range of Sector 65 and surrounding areas — a stretch of Gurgaon that has grown significantly and where good delivery options have not always kept pace with the appetite. Dough Boy's fills that gap with real confidence.





Order via: Zomato and Swiggy

Location: M3M, 65th Avenue, LG10 R4, Sector 65, Gurugram, Haryana 122101







Delhi NCR's pizza delivery game is, to put it simply, very good right now. Whether you are in the mood for Nomad's globe-trotting style selection, ENSO's carefully fermented sourdough, Tossin's reliable stone-oven crunch, or Fat Lulu's generously loaded pies, there is something on this list for every kind of pizza evening. The key is knowing what you want before you open the app, because once you start scrolling through these menus, the only problem you are going to have is making a decision. Order early, tip your delivery person, and enjoy every bite from your couch.