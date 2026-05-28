Eggs are one of the most widely consumed and affordable sources of protein. Valued for their nutrition and versatility, they form a staple part of daily diets across households in India. Recently, social media has repeatedly fueled fears about so-called “plastic eggs." Several viral videos and posts claimed that artificial eggs made from synthetic materials are being sold in markets, especially on food delivery apps.





Now, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has stepped in to debunk the misinformation. In a video shared on Instagram, FSSAI clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support the existence or sale of “plastic eggs” in the Indian food supply chain. The food regulator urged consumers to rely on verified information and avoid sharing unsubstantiated content that can create unnecessary panic.



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The attached AI-generated video featured an animated egg addressing the matter. It says, "Do I look like an artificial egg to you? Just because my yolks and white mix together doesn't mean I am fake. Yes, my shell gets dry when I lose moisture."

FSSAI Shares A Simple Test To Check If An Egg Is Fresh Or Not

Instead, the FSSAI recommended performing the simple water test to know if your egg is fresh. All you have to do is fill a deep bowl or glass with cold water. Gently drop the egg into the liquid and observe how the egg behaves. If it sinks to the bottom, it is perfectly safe to eat. If it floats directly to the top of the water, this egg is old and should be discarded.

FSSAI Says Injecting Watermelons Is Not Easy, Can Be Easily Spotted

In another video, FSSAI addressed the "injected watermelon" myth. The food regulator states that there is no scientific merit to claims about dyed watermelons, as the dye cannot spread evenly throughout the fruit. Needle holes cause rapid spoilage in the fruit and leave noticeable splotches all around. Additionally, the process is too slow and costly for large-scale use. "Eat watermelons. Enjoy fresh and natural fruit confidently. Reliable info, no fear," FSSAI adds in the video.

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FSSAI reaffirmed that these viral claims are baseless and urged consumers to stay alert against misinformation.