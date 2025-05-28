In today's fast-evolving urban lifestyle, people are seeking more than just a night out, they're craving immersive, all-in-one experiences. From families and working professionals to social groups, there's a growing desire for spaces where play meets indulgence. Destinations that combine high-end gaming with gourmet cuisine are emerging as cultural hotspots, blurring the lines between recreation, dining, and nightlife.





The Game Palacio, a lifestyle entertainment brand that has redefined socialising in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad, is now bringing its signature mix of style, sophistication, and interactive fun to the capital with the launch of its newest venue at Ansal Plaza, South Extension.

What Is Game Palacio:

The Game Palacio is more than just an entertainment destination's an experience. Designed to offer a seamless blend of nostalgic charm and futuristic innovation, the venue features over 30 cutting-edge gaming experiences, from arcade classics like PAC-MAN and Need for Speed to next-gen VR thrills such as Asphalt 9 VR and Space Coaster.

The venue has an opulent boutique bowling alley unlike any other. With black and gold-plated lanes crafted from premium Hungarian pinewood, paired with plush lounge seating and dedicated butler service, bowling at The Game Palacio becomes a lavish affair.







A Culinary Playground





Beyond the games, The Game Palacio offers a sophisticated dining experience that caters to the modern palate. Guests can indulge in a menu that spans global gourmet favourites-from truffle fries and handcrafted pizzas to pan-seared tofu with Mexican brown rice. The beverage programme is equally refined, featuring signature herb-infused cocktails and artisanal mocktails, all served with a touch of theatrical flair.





The venue evolves with the day: offering a laid-back, interactive ambience for families and casual visitors by daylight, and transforming into a pulsating social hotspot by night. With live DJ performances, theme nights, and private celebration zones, The Game Palacio is poised to become South Delhi's definitive lifestyle and nightlife destination.





This launch marks the 8th outlet of The Game Palacio and signifies a major stride in Prasuk Jain Hospitality Ventures' aggressive national expansion. With new openings planned in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai across other brands like The Game Ranch, Amazonia, and Snow World, PJH Ventures is set to reshape India's leisure landscape with immersive, differentiated experiences.





"We wanted to create a destination where modern entertainment and refined socialising coexist," said Prasuk Jain, Managing Director of PJH Ventures. "Delhi was a natural choice- its vibrant cultural energy aligns perfectly with our vision. But this isn't just about games; it's about crafting unforgettable moments that connect generations. This is only the beginning."

About The Game Palacio

A flagship concept under Prasuk Jain Hospitality Ventures, The Game Palacio is India's first lifestyle entertainment brand that redefines how we play, dine, and socialise. Seamlessly integrating luxury design, immersive gaming, boutique bowling, and global cuisine, it caters to the discerning urban crowd seeking premium experiences.





With thriving venues in Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and now Delhi, The Game Palacio continues to lead the way in experiential entertainment. Each location is a meticulously curated space that balances opulence, innovation, and pure fun, setting new standards for urban leisure.