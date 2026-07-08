During the monsoon season, piping hot pakodas paired with a cup of tea are a staple in many Indian households. This classic combination is comforting, satisfying and hard to resist. Among the many varieties of pakodas, the humble aloo pyaaz (potato and onion) pakoda remains a firm favourite. Crispy potato and onion pakodas, served with tangy green chutney, make for a perfect breakfast or evening snack on a rainy day. From roadside tea stalls to cafés and restaurants, these crunchy fritters are enjoyed everywhere during the monsoon. However, achieving the perfect crisp texture at home can sometimes be tricky.





If you have been struggling to make crispy aloo pyaaz pakodas, follow these simple tips and recipe steps to get them just right every time.





Also Read: Enjoy Your Monsoon Tea With These 5 Healthy Pakoras (Recipes Inside)

Photo Credit: Pexels

Tips To Make Crispy Aloo Pyaaz Pakodas

1. Use Grated Or Mashed Potatoes





Avoid using chopped potato pieces in the batter. Instead, grate the potatoes or use boiled and mashed potatoes. This helps bind the mixture better and results in crispier pakodas.





2. Slice The Onions Thinly





Always slice the onions thinly. Thick onion slices take longer to cook and can make the pakodas soft. Thin slices cook evenly and become wonderfully crisp.





3. Add Semolina Or Rice Flour





For extra crunch, mix a little semolina (sooji) or rice flour with the gram flour (besan). This simple addition helps create a crisp outer layer.





4. Mix The Vegetables And Spices First





Combine the potatoes, onions, spices, ginger-garlic paste and fresh coriander before adding the gram flour. This ensures the ingredients are evenly coated.





5. Add Besan Last





Add the gram flour at the end. Using too much besan can overpower the flavour of the potatoes and onions, making the pakodas taste floury.





Also Read: 5 Best Pakora Recipes To Eat In Monsoon | Easy Pakoda Recipes

How To Make Aloo Pyaaz Pakodas

Ingredients

2 large onions, thinly sliced lengthwise

1 large boiled and mashed potato or grated potato

1/2 cup gram flour (besan)

1 tbsp semolina (sooji) or rice flour

1/2 cup fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp dried pomegranate seeds (anardana)

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp crushed coriander seeds

Salt, to taste

Oil, for deep frying

Method





Step 1





Peel and wash the onions, then slice them thinly lengthwise.





Step 2





In a large bowl, combine the mashed or grated potato with the sliced onions. Add the chopped coriander, spices and salt. Mix well.





Step 3





Sprinkle the gram flour over the mixture and combine well. Add the semolina or rice flour along with a little water and mix until everything comes together.





Step 4





If desired, add a little lemon juice to the mixture. Meanwhile, heat oil in a kadhai or deep frying pan.





Step 5





Once the oil is hot, lower the heat slightly and allow it to reach a medium temperature. Drop small portions of the mixture into the oil.





Step 6





Fry the pakodas over medium heat, without overcrowding the pan. Avoid frying on high heat, as this can burn the outside while preventing them from turning properly crisp.





Step 7





Once golden brown and crispy, remove the pakodas from the oil and drain excess oil. Sprinkle chaat masala on top and serve hot with green chutney.





Make the most of the rainy season with these crispy and flavourful aloo pyaaz pakodas. Serve them fresh with hot tea and your favourite chutney for the ultimate monsoon indulgence.