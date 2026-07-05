We all love South Indian food for its bold flavours, aromatic spices and comforting homemade appeal. From crispy dosas to tangy chutneys, this vibrant cuisine offers something exciting for every palate. If you are a fan of traditional pickles, Andhra cuisine is home to some of the most flavourful varieties that can instantly elevate any meal.





One such favourite is Andhra Style Guntur Tomato Pickle, known for its spicy, tangy and slightly smoky flavour. Made with ripe tomatoes, aromatic spices and plenty of garlic, this pickle pairs wonderfully with steamed rice, dosa, idli, paratha and even curd rice. The best part is that it uses simple pantry staples while delivering authentic homemade flavours that reflect Andhra Pradesh's rich culinary heritage.





Also Read: Making Lemon Pickle This Summer? Follow These Simple Tips For Perfect Flavour

Why You'll Love This Pickle

This traditional Andhra pickle offers the perfect balance of tanginess from tomatoes, heat from Guntur chillies and aroma from garlic and spices. It is easy to prepare, packed with flavour and makes a delicious accompaniment to everyday meals.

How To Make Andhra Style Guntur Tomato Pickle

Ingredients

1 kg ripe red tomatoes, chopped

15-20 garlic cloves

2 tbsp mustard seeds

2 tbsp fenugreek seeds

4-5 tbsp red chilli powder (preferably Guntur chilli powder)

1 tsp turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

150 ml sesame oil

1 tsp mustard seeds (for tempering)

2 dried red chillies

10-12 curry leaves

A pinch of asafoetida

Step By-Step Recipe

Roast And Prepare The Spice Mix





Dry roast the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds over low heat until fragrant. Allow them to cool completely, then grind them into a fine powder and set aside.





Cook The Tomatoes





Heat half of the sesame oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook over medium heat until they turn soft and pulpy, and most of the moisture evaporates.





Add The Spices





Add the turmeric powder, salt, Guntur chilli powder and the prepared spice powder. Mix well so the tomatoes absorb all the flavours and develop a rich, vibrant colour.





Add The Garlic





Add the peeled garlic cloves and cook for a few more minutes. The garlic will soften slightly and infuse the pickle with its distinctive aroma and flavour.





Prepare The Tempering





Heat the remaining sesame oil in a separate pan. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add the dried red chillies, curry leaves and asafoetida. Once the tempering becomes aromatic, pour it over the tomato mixture and combine well.





Cool And Store





Allow the pickle to cool completely before transferring it to a clean, dry glass jar. Let it rest for at least a day so the flavours can develop fully before serving.





Enjoy this authentic Andhra Style Guntur Tomato Pickle with your favourite dishes for a spicy, tangy burst of homemade flavour that captures the essence of Andhra cuisine.