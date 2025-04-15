Noodles are that one street-style food you can find literally everywhere-from fancy restaurants to your go-to neighbourhood stall. India's version of Indo-Chinese noodles is wildly popular, and it is safe to say it is a hit with all age groups. Boiled noodles are tossed with crunchy veggies, sauces, and just the right amount of spice. The best part? A big bowl of deliciousness comes together in just 15 to 20 minutes. Most people love pairing their noodles with Manchurian to turn it into a full meal. When it comes to types of noodles, Veg Noodles, Hakka Noodles, Chicken Noodles, and Schezwan Noodles are the usual favourites-and honestly, they are hard to resist. Noodles are also a staple at weddings and parties. For many of us, a comforting bowl of noodles is an anytime go-to. But today, we are talking about something new: Thecha Noodles. This Indian-style Thecha Noodles recipe is worth trying at least once.





What Is Thecha?

Thecha is a much-loved Maharashtrian chutney made using green chillies, garlic, fresh coriander, and roasted peanuts. What makes it stand out is the way it is made-no mixer, no shortcuts. It is pounded in a mortar, which gives it that signature coarse texture. Traditionally, it is enjoyed with roti or paratha and packs a bold flavour punch.





Lately, Thecha chutney has been showing up in all kinds of dishes-think Thecha Paneer, Thecha Kulcha, and Thecha Paratha. Riding the wave of this spicy chutney's popularity, we have got you a recipe for Thecha Noodles. So, let us get straight to it.





Ingredients For Thecha Noodle:

1 packet noodle





1 Onion sliced





1/2 capsicum, sliced





2 tbsp oil





1 tbsp soy sauce





1 tbsp vinegar





3 tbsp thecha chutney





salt to taste

How To Make Thecha Noodles:

Start by boiling the noodles as per the packet instructions. In a pan, fry some chopped onion for a few seconds.





Next, toss in lengthwise chopped capsicum and give it a quick stir. After a short wait, add soy sauce and lemon juice to the mix.





Let it cook for a couple of minutes before adding 3 tablespoons of Thecha Chutney. Mix everything well. Add salt to taste.





Now, mix in the boiled noodles and toss till fully coated. If you prefer your noodles on the spicier side, adjust the amount of Thecha accordingly. You can even add a light sprinkle of black pepper.





The garlic and peanut in the chutney bring in a strong kick of flavour. Peanuts also add that perfect crunchy bite to the noodle dish.





It is a fun twist, right? We are pretty sure you will enjoy this spicy, tangy, and crunchy noodle recipe. It is the kind of dish that fits perfectly into your list of mid-week dinner ideas or quick lunch options.