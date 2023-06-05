In the scorching heat of summer, there's nothing as revitalising as a tall glass of chaach, also known as buttermilk. This traditional Indian beverage has gained immense popularity not only for its thirst-quenching and refreshing properties but also for its numerous health benefits. And now, we bring you an exciting twist to this classic drink by adding the goodness of spinach. Indulge in a glass of green chaach that not only cools you down but also nourishes your body in many ways.





Is chaach good for health?

Chaach has been a staple in Indian households for centuries. It is loved for its ability to combat the sweltering weather. Made by diluting curd with water and adding a pinch of salt and spices, chaach provides a cooling and soothing effect, making it the perfect companion during hot summer days. Its light and tangy flavour makes it a refreshing alternative to sugary beverages.

Apart from its taste, chaach offers an array of health benefits.

Chaach is a rich source of calcium, which helps in maintaining strong bones and teeth.

The probiotics present in chaach promote a healthy gut by supporting the growth of good bacteria, aiding digestion.

Chaach is low in calories and fat, making it a guilt-free option for those watching their weight.

Chaach is immensely hydrating and replenishes lost fluids due to sweating in summer.

Now, let's add a twist to this already incredible beverage by incorporating the nutritional powerhouse that is spinach. Spinach is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that contribute to optimal health. This leafy green is a rich source of iron and protein too which energise the body and strengthen bones and muscles. Dietitian Tanvee Tutlani shared the recipe for this unique chaach on her Instagram handle 'dietsmart_tanveetutani. Let's take a look.





Green Chaach Recipe: How To Make Spinach Chaach

To create this nutritious fusion, blend blanched spinach leaves with curd, salt, green chilli and roasted jeera powder. Add some water and top with some ice cubes. Then just give it a few pulses in the blender to make creamy and vibrant green chaach.





The mild, earthy taste of spinach beautifully complements the tanginess of the buttermilk. Now some of you may wonder if iron-rich spinach should be added to buttermilk full of calcium. While there has been some concern in the past that calcium can interfere with iron absorption, recent research suggests that the interaction between these two minerals is not significant enough to cause any major issues. Studies like this one published in the National Library of Medicine claim that the inhibitory effect may be for a short period only and there is no evidence of the effect in the long term. However, if you have specific concerns about your calcium or iron intake, it's always best to consult with your healthcare provider for advice.





Meanwhile, enjoy this unique green chaach that is not only a treat for your taste buds but is also a great energiser. In the words of dietitian Tanvee Tutlani, "It tastes divine."