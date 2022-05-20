South India has provided us with a plethora of delectable delicacies. There are numerous items to pick from, ranging from appetisers to main courses and desserts. But when it comes to snacks, crunchy murrukus, spicy vadas, banana chips and so on are a few things that spring up to our mind. But in all these savoury nibbles, bonda seems to be the ultimate snack to have won over our hearts. This food is just soul gratifying. It is traditionally made with deep-fried mashed potatoes and seasonings. People, at times, also add vegetables in it. However, if you want to give the regular aloo bonda a new twist, here we bring you a recipe of Atta Mysore Bonda Goli Bajji that you must try!





Mysore cuisine offers a diverse range of delectable dishes, many of which feature rice as the primary ingredient. Mysore food is reminiscent of Udupi cuisine in many ways. While there are many recipes to try, today, we will keep things simple and make this special bonda goli bhaji. You can pair these bondas with chutney for an extra zing or have it with your tea. It will be delicious anyway! The recipe that we bring to you today is by food blogger 'Cook with Parul.' Check out the full recipe below.





Bonda makes for a great tea-time snack.

Atta Mysore Bonda Goli Bajji: Here's How To Make Atta Mysore Bonda Goli Bajji

Take some curd in a bowl and whisk it. Now add some water, onions, green chillies, dhaniya, ginger and curry leaves with cumin seeds and salt. Combine it properly. Now take some wheat flour, rice flour and mix. Add some baking soda to make it fluffy. Then form a fluffy batter. Keep it in the fridge for an hour. Take small roundels from it and fry small balls from the batter. Once crisp, take it out and serve!

Watch the full recipe of Atta Mysore Bonda Goli Bajji here:







Make this delish snack and let us know how it turned out for you!