Do you know where does Mysore Pak come from? The answer is pretty obvious, it originated in Mysore only! Even though it is from Mysore, this delicious mithai is enjoyed all over India. People order kilograms of Mysore Pak from Mysore just so that they can have authentic Mysore Pak at home — that is how much people love it. Buying Mysore Pak from Mysore is a part of everybody's itinerary whenever they go to Karnataka.





The love of Mysore Pak makes people take these bolds steps, but wouldn't it be easier if you could make mouth-melting Mysore Pak at home? We have got your back! We have found a simple and easy way to make this beloved mithai at home, and that too at almost no additional cost. This recipe is easy and uses simple ingredients that even a beginner can prepare this mithai.





How To Make Mysore Pak | Easy Mysore Pak Recipe:

The ingredients you need to make Mysore Pak are basic and readily available in every Indian household. You need sugar, water, besan and ghee; in the order that is mentioned. Start by placing a pan on heat. Add sugar and water to the heated pan, let the sugar dissolve. Once the sugar is dissolved, add besan to the sugar syrup and mix well. Make sure the besan is completely mixed in the syrup. After that, gradually add ghee to the besan syrup at time intervals. Keep mixing the besan throughout the ghee adding process. Once the ghee is mixed in, turn off the heat. Pour the dish into a glass container and let it cool. The besan mixture will tighten and become into Mysore Pak. You can mould your Mysore Pak into whatever shape you want. Mysore Pak is ready!







Watch the full recipe video of Mysore Pak in the header.





Try this recipe and tell us how you liked it!