This Dal Makhani Fondue At Pebble Street Is The Perfect Desi Fusion

Highlights Try this unique combo of dal makhani and garlic naan

The fondue platter comes with a bowlful of dal makhani and naan skewers

The dal makhani is loaded with flavours

Move over chocolate fondues as Delhi has got a new thing to offer. Located in the bustling streets of Kailash Colony market, Pebble Street offers a unique combination of dal makhani and naan - Dal Makhani fondue. Fancy much? This fusion delicacy is not only loved by people across the vicinity but also people from far off places who come here just to savour this delectable dish. If you are a fan of north Indian food, especially dal makhani and butter naan, then this is the place to be at.



What makes this dish different from the others is its unique style of presentation and variety of flavours. The fondue platter comes with a bowlful of dal makhani topped with a thick layer of cream. The flavour of the dish is doubled when it is eaten with rolled garlic naan skewers. Just dip the rolled pieces of naan inside the bowl of flavourful dal and eat your way to happiness. The portion of the meal is quite filling and is reasonably priced. The dal is quite thick in texture and full of flavours.





If garlic naan is not your thing and you wish to customise it as per your like preferences, then you can tell the server and he shall customise it for you. From butter naan to plain naan, take your pick from their list of amazing breads. Pair this delicious fusion fondue with green chutney and sirke wala pyaaz and you're done for the day.

So, the next time you crave for something new and delicious, head to Pebble Street in Kailash Colony and pamper your taste buds. Happy Eating!



What: Pebble Street

Where: 1st & 2nd Floor, HS 1, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

When: 12:30pm - 12midnight

Speciality: Dal Makhani Fondue

Price: 425 + taxes







