This Dish Prompted Twinkle Khanna To Do The Most Millennial Thing Ever! (Pic Inside)

This time it was her treat to daughter Nitara that made us chuckle and scream 'oh-so-relatable'

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: October 28, 2020 16:25 IST

Writer and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna is easily one of Instagram's most beloved celebrity. She is famous for her witty repartee and funny one-liners. Her caption game can give many of us a run for our money, we are particularly biased towards her food posts that always gives us a reason to smile. This time it was her treat to daughter Nitara that made us chuckle and scream 'oh-so-relatable!'

On Tuesday, Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of these delicious baked waffles doused in maple syrup, stacked atop a thick layer of chocolate hazelnut spread. Topped with strawberries, blackberries, mulberries and a variety of nuts and seeds, it seemed like quite a chunky and delish treat for any toddler, except it was so pretty that Twinkle also could not resist the temptation to click a cool picture of the dessert before anyone could grab a bite.

"A special treat for the little one, these waffles looked so perfect that I did a sinful jig of, 'Wait! Don't eat! Just let me take a picture first!' #FoodSins" she wrote in her caption. Now haven't we all been there, done that?  After all something as pretty as this calls for a nice click, don't you agree?

Are you also guilty of clicking one too many pictures of your dish to be uploaded on social media, or do you simply dig in to the food served? Tell us which team are you on in the comments section below!

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

