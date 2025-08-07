Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her 44th birthday on August 4 in the presence of her husband, Prince Harry, friends, and family. Days later, she posted a rare glimpse from her birthday dinner on Instagram. The picture featured Meghan blowing out the candles of a creamy, decadent cake adorned with yellow hibiscus flowers. The sweet delight appears to be a layer cake with frosting and unique decorations, serving pure cravings.





She captioned her post as "Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special."





Further, the Duchess of Sussex offered a peek into her 44th birthday menu by discussing it in the caption of her post. She celebrated the special day with a scrumptious dinner at the iconic Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, belonging to chef Evan Funke. She took a moment to praise the meals over there and shared, "And just to get a little foodie on you....this dinner last night at Funke with the culinary mastery of Evan Funke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary. Thank you for a standout dining experience."

Meghan Markle is a true-blue cake lover and marks every special occasion with delicious varieties. On July 4, the Duchess of Sussex reminisced about her second date with her husband, Prince Harry. She revealed how a small gesture from his side turned into a lifelong ritual. The doting wife shared that Harry brought cupcakes that day, and years later, they are still rekindling their romance with the mouth-watering sweet treats. In the picture she shared on Instagram, we can spot cupcakes - one adorned with multi-coloured frosting and a cookie delight, the other ones were garnished with strawberries and berries.





"Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate. Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Happy Independence Day! May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes."

Before that, when Meghan Markle launched her OTT show, With Love, Meghan, she showcased her cooking skills, featuring an array of dishes. One of them was a layered Victoria sponge cake, a traditional British dessert named after Queen Victoria, adorned with fresh raspberries and cream. Click here to read the full story.





Meghan Markle's culinary journeys are simply irresistible. Don't you think?