Twinkle Khanna is one of the funniest and most relatable celebrities on Instagram. Whether you admire her quick wit or her sartorial take on life, her journey as a parent, or even her fashion statements - the actor-turned-writer has something for everyone. If you follow the actress, you would know that she is not just an avid reader but also a big foodie. She has incorporated the habit of reading into her and Akshay Kumar's daughter, Nitara. But one thing that Nitara seems to have inherited on her own is Twinkle Khanna's love for food! Khanna shared a post on Instagram about snacking while reading and it indeed made us relate. Take a look:

Sharing a picture of her daughter Nitara on Instagram, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "A rare moment when she is snacking on a treat while reading her favourite Treehouse series." We could see Nitara munching on some popcorn while bingeing away on her favourite book. That's not all - Twinkle Khanna also revealed what her favourite snack while reading was. Can you guess? None other than the classic and delicious soya chips. "Unlike her mother who usually has an orchestra of crunchy soya chips playing in the mouth as beautiful words echo in her head," she added in the caption.





This is not the only food-related snippet that we have seen from Twinkle Khanna's life in the recent past. In the month of June, she had gone strawberry-picking at her farm in Panchgani. Nitara had also accompanied her in this fun-filled activity. Take a look:

"She plucks two berries and pops one in her mouth. Peering at her scrunched-up nose and squished smile, I can feel the tartness of the still ripening fruit burst on my tongue," wrote Twinkle Khanna in the post.





What did you think of Twinkle Khanna's foodie indulgences? Tell us in the comments.