Mughlai Malai Kofta Curry is one of the most loved North Indian dishes that can instantly make any meal feel special. Featuring soft, melt-in-the-mouth koftas and a rich, creamy gravy, this royal recipe is perfect for family dinners, festive celebrations, or when you want to serve something impressive at home. The best part is that you can either air-fry the koftas for a lighter version or deep-fry them for the traditional taste. The velvety gravy, made with onions, cashews, melon seeds and cream, gives the dish its signature richness and flavour.





Also Read: This Afghani Chicken Kofta Curry Will Impress Guests At Your Next Dinner Party

How To Make Mughlai Malai Kofta Curry

Ingredients

For The Koftas

250 g paneer, grated

2 boiled potatoes, mashed

2 tbsp cornflour

1 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp garam masala

Oil for frying or air frying

For The Gravy

2 medium onions, roughly chopped

10-12 cashews

2 tbsp melon seeds

2 tbsp butter

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/2 cup fresh cream

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Method

Step 1: Prepare The Kofta Mixture

In a large bowl, combine grated paneer, mashed potatoes, cornflour, ginger-green chilli paste, salt and garam masala. Mix well until the ingredients come together.

Step 2: Shape And Cook The Koftas

Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into smooth balls. Deep-fry them until golden brown and crisp. For a lighter option, brush them lightly with oil and cook in an air fryer until golden.

Step 3: Make The Gravy Base

Boil the chopped onions, cashews and melon seeds in water for a few minutes until softened. Allow the mixture to cool, then blend it into a smooth paste.

Step 4: Cook The Gravy

Heat butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the prepared onion paste and cook until the raw smell disappears and the mixture turns creamy.

Step 5: Add The Spices

Mix in the ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala and salt. Cook for a minute or two until the spices are well incorporated.

Step 6: Adjust The Consistency

Add a little water and stir well to achieve a smooth, flowing gravy. Let it simmer for a few minutes.

Step 7: Finish With Cream

Pour in the fresh cream and mix thoroughly. Simmer gently for another 2-3 minutes to allow the flavours to blend.

Step 8: Assemble And Serve

Place the prepared koftas in a serving dish and pour the hot gravy over them just before serving. Garnish with fresh coriander and a drizzle of cream.





Serve Mughlai Malai Kofta Curry with butter naan, tandoori roti, lachha paratha or jeera rice for a rich and satisfying meal.





Creamy, comforting and packed with rich Mughlai flavours, this Malai Kofta Curry is a perfect dish for special occasions and family dinners, bringing restaurant-style indulgence straight to your dining table.