If you are looking for a comforting and flavourful dish to make at home, Afghani Chicken Kofta Curry is a great choice. This rich and creamy recipe combines soft chicken meatballs with a mildly spiced gravy that is both satisfying and easy to prepare. Unlike very spicy curries, this dish has a balanced taste with aromatic herbs, yoghurt and a smooth texture that suits all age groups. The tender chicken koftas soak up the delicious flavours of the curry, making every bite enjoyable. Whether you are cooking for your family or planning a special dinner, this recipe brings a restaurant-style experience to your table without needing complicated ingredients. With a few simple steps, you can create a hearty meal that pairs perfectly with naan, roti or steamed rice.

Why This Is Perfect for Any Occasion

Afghani Chicken Kofta Curry is a dish that suits almost every celebration and family gathering. Its creamy and mildly spiced flavour makes it ideal for both children and adults, even those who prefer less spicy food. The soft chicken koftas give the dish a rich texture, while the flavourful gravy adds warmth and comfort to the meal. It can be served for weekend lunches, festive dinners or even casual get-togethers with friends. Since it looks appealing and tastes special without being difficult to cook, it is a perfect recipe when you want to impress your guests with homemade food.





Also Read: This Maharashtrian Batata Bhaat Recipe Is The Ultimate Comfort Dish

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How to Make Afghani Chicken Kofta Curry at Home





Ingredients





For the koftas:

500 grams minced chicken

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon gram flour

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

For the curry:

2 tablespoons oil or butter

1 large onion, sliced

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 cup fresh yoghurt

1/4 cup fresh cream

8–10 soaked cashews, blended into a paste

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Also Read: Common Cooking Mistakes That Make Paneer Hard And How To Fix Them





Step-by-Step Recipe of Afghani Chicken Kofta Curry





Step 1:

In a mixing bowl, combine minced chicken, chopped onion, green chillies, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste, gram flour, salt and black pepper. Mix well and shape the mixture into small round koftas.





Step 2:

Heat a little oil in a pan and lightly cook the koftas for a few minutes until they turn firm and lightly golden. Remove and keep them aside.





Step 3:

In the same pan, add oil or butter and sauté the sliced onions until soft. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and cook for another minute.





Step 4: Add the cashew paste, coriander powder, cumin powder and salt. Cook gently, then mix in the yoghurt and stir continuously to form a smooth gravy.





Step 5:

Pour in the fresh cream and a little warm water to adjust the consistency. Let the curry simmer on low heat for a few minutes.





Step 6:

Carefully add the prepared chicken koftas to the gravy and cook for another 6–8 minutes so they absorb all the flavours. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with naan, roti or steamed rice.





Afghani Chicken Kofta Curry is a simple yet rich recipe that turns an everyday meal into something special, making it a great addition to your home menu.