This Restaurant-Style Paneer Changezi Is The Best Paneer Recipe You'll Make In Lockdown

Paneer changezi is the perfect tangy and flavourful dish for lockdown cooking.

Highlights Paneer changezi is a tangy, spicy and full-of-flavours sabzi.

This Indian-style paneer dish is perfect to cook during lockdown.

Here's an easy recipe to help you make paneer changezi at home.

Paneer is the go-to food for every vegetarian. Be it snacks, salad, sandwich or sabzi, you can always count on paneer to give you a heart-pleasing dish. Indian households make a paneer sabzi every other day, simply because any paneer sabzi tastes great and goes with almost all other Indian dishes. Matar paneer, kadhai paneer, shahi paneer, butter paneer - there are a plethora of Indian curries, gravies and dry sabzis you can make with paneer. If you think you've tried all paneer sabzis out there, check if you did not miss out on paneer changezi. Paneer mixed with besan is doused in dense and tangy but luscious masala - we are already salivating!





Since paneer takes no time to cook, this easy recipe is a must-try during lockdown when you want to try all unique recipes in your kitchen. But, remember you have to marinate paneer pieces fist so that all the flavours of the eclectic mix of curd and spices seep into them. What makes this paneer sabzi truly unique is the addition of besan in the marination process, as it coats the paneer with a thick layer and makes it crunchy too.





(Also Read: 6 Quick And Delicious Paneer Recipes For Dinner)





Paneer is marinated and roasted to make paneer changezi.

Ingredients -





250 gms paneer





2 onions, finely chopped





2 tomatoes, pureed or grated





1 teaspoon garlic





1 teaspoon ginger





11/2 tbsp curd





Half teaspoon jeera powder





Half teaspoon turmeric powder





2 tsp coriander powder





Half teaspoon garam masala





Salt and red chilli powder to taste





1 tsp kasoori methi powder





1 Whole red chilli





1 bay leaf





2-3 cloves





2-3 peppercorns





2-3 green cardamoms





Half inch cinnamon stick







For marination -





1 tsp ginger garlic Paste





A pinch of turmeric powder





Half tsp salt





1 tsp oil





2 tbsp curd





1 tbsp besan





Method -





Step 1- Cut paneer into large cubes and marinate for at least half an hour, and then roast them in some oil in a pan and keep aside.





Step 2- Heat 2-3 tbsp ghee in a pan, roast all the whole spices - bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, peppercorns, cloves and red chilli.





Step 3 - Add onions and cook till they turn translucent. Add ginger and garlic, and stir and cook till the onions turn brown.





Step 4 - Add grated/pureed tomatoes and add salt and rest of the spices.





Step 5 - When the tomatoes are cooked, add 11/2 tbsp curd and mix well.





Step 6 - Add some water to make thick gravy. When water boils, add kasuri methi powder and paneer cubes. Let the gravy simmer for 1-2 minutes.





Serve paneer changezi with bread of your choice and enjoy a delicious lockdown meal with your family.









